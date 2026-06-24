Pune civic bodies urge community action to prevent water-borne diseases

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Health department officials from both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have appealed to residents to actively participate in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and maintaining cleanliness to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria.
The appeal from PMC’s health department and vector borne disease control section particularly comes amid concerns related to alternate-day water supply in the city. Health officials have urged the need to keep water containers such as tanks, drums, barrels and buckets tightly covered.
“This appeal is part of My City, My responsibility campaign where we are encouraging citizens to store water safely and keep it clean,” Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, PMC told The Indian Express.
As per PMC data, there were 315 suspected cases of dengue reported between January and June of which 33 have been confirmed. Of these 31 cases were confirmed positive in June. Around 896 notices have been issued to defaulters where mosquito breeding sites have been identified and an administrative fee of Rs 1.33 lakh has been collected.
Mosquitoes lay eggs in uncovered water containers. Hence there is a need to cover the stored water securely with lids. Health officials also said that simply changing the water is not sufficient as mosquito eggs can stick to the inner walls of containers.” Before refilling it is essential to scrub and clean the inside surfaces of tanks, barrels, buckets and other containers thoroughly,” Dr Dighe said.
If water is allowed to stagnate it can become a breeding ground for dengue- and malaria-carrying mosquitoes posing a serious health risk, health officials said. They have also urged housing societies to take special precautions and inspect water storage areas in basements, terraces and common premises. Officials have also appealed to remove or dispose of unused tyres, plastic containers, coconut shells, scrap materials and other items that can collect rainwater and become mosquito breeding sites.
Preventive measures include mosquito surveillance, anti-larval activities, and introduction of guppy fish in suitable water bodies, with inspection of residential and commercial premises underway.
Dr Laxman Gophane , Medical Officer of Health, PCMC also emphasized that community participation remains the most effective tool in preventing outbreaks. Citizens experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, body ache, joint pain, chills or fatigue have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest municipal hospital or health facility.