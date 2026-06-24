Pune civic bodies urge community action to prevent water-borne diseases

The appeal from PMC’s health department and vector borne disease control section particularly comes amid concerns related to alternate-day water supply in the city. (File Photo)

Health department officials from both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have appealed to residents to actively participate in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and maintaining cleanliness to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The appeal from PMC’s health department and vector borne disease control section particularly comes amid concerns related to alternate-day water supply in the city. Health officials have urged the need to keep water containers such as tanks, drums, barrels and buckets tightly covered.

“This appeal is part of My City, My responsibility campaign where we are encouraging citizens to store water safely and keep it clean,” Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, PMC told The Indian Express.