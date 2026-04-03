Pune on my plate: A traditional wada reimagined as a café that reconnects

Written by Navnoor Kaur

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Pune is known for its wadas (large, courtyard houses), spaces that once reflected traditional community living. Today, many of these structures are slowly being repurposed as cultural spaces. In a first though a 70-year old wada on Tilak Road has now turned into a cafe adding a whole new dimension to the use of these.

“Soo, be it” was founded by Nikhil Oza, 37, a chartered accountant whose initial success was with the MH 12 Pav bhaji eatery, which now has 32 outlets. “I had been looking for a place on Tilak Road for a while and finally found one. The property is owned by the Shah family,” said Oza who immediately decided to rent it.