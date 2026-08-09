Pune nurse duped of Rs 4 lakh using Ratan Tata’s deepfake video

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A nurse at a Pune hospital was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh using a deepfake video of late industrialist Ratan Tata, following which police lodged an FIR Saturday.
As per the FIR, the woman, a 38-year-old resident of Ambegaon, in October 2024, saw a deepkfake video of Ratan Tata on Instagram, which shows him talking about investments in the share market.
Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information.
Later, she received a phone call from a person identified as “Manumohan”, asking her to invest money in “World Tradex” company, assuring good returns.
As per the FIR, between October 9, 2024 and June 13, 2025, the victim transferred Rs 4,09,100 to multiple bank accounts specified by the fraudsters, through 11 online transactions.
Cyber fraudsters had provided a link to a fraudulent online portal to the victim. When she checked the link, it was showing huge profits against her investments, the FIR stated.
But when she tried to withdraw her money through the link, the woman was asked to transfer more amount. Realising that she was duped, the woman filed a complaint at the Cyber police station in Pune city on March 4, 2026.
After verification of her complaint, an FIR was lodged against the unidentified cyber fraudsters in this case, under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4), 319(2) and section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.