Pune nurse duped of Rs 4 lakh using Ratan Tata’s deepfake video

Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAug 9, 2026 09:08 PM IST
Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information. (AI Generated Image)Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information. (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A nurse at a Pune hospital was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh using a deepfake video of late industrialist Ratan Tata, following which police lodged an FIR Saturday.

As per the FIR, the woman, a 38-year-old resident of Ambegaon, in October 2024, saw a deepkfake video of Ratan Tata on Instagram, which shows him talking about investments in the share market.

Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman’s deep fake video used for cheating ‘patriotic’ Pune woman of Rs 8 lakh

Later, she received a phone call from a person identified as “Manumohan”, asking her to invest money in “World Tradex” company, assuring good returns.

As per the FIR, between October 9, 2024 and June 13, 2025, the victim transferred Rs 4,09,100 to multiple bank accounts specified by the fraudsters, through 11 online transactions.

Cyber fraudsters had provided a link to a fraudulent online portal to the victim. When she checked the link, it was showing huge profits against her investments, the FIR stated.

Also Read | Centre weighs curbs on AI autonomy, consent rules for deepfakes under new law

But when she tried to withdraw her money through the link, the woman was asked to transfer more amount. Realising that she was duped, the woman filed a complaint at the Cyber police station in Pune city on March 4, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

After verification of her complaint, an FIR was lodged against the unidentified cyber fraudsters in this case, under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4), 319(2) and section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments