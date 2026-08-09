Pune nurse duped of Rs 4 lakh using Ratan Tata’s deepfake video

Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information. (AI Generated Image)

A nurse at a Pune hospital was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh using a deepfake video of late industrialist Ratan Tata, following which police lodged an FIR Saturday.

As per the FIR, the woman, a 38-year-old resident of Ambegaon, in October 2024, saw a deepkfake video of Ratan Tata on Instagram, which shows him talking about investments in the share market.

Without realising that it was a fake video, the woman clicked on an advertisement seen with it and submitted her personal information.

Later, she received a phone call from a person identified as “Manumohan”, asking her to invest money in “World Tradex” company, assuring good returns.