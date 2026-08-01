Managers of Nucleus Mall, housekeeping agency booked after woman dies

It is alleged in the FIR that the malls' management and Express Housekeeper Private Limited allegedly failed to take essential precautions and provide safety equipment to the deceased and her colleagues. (Photo: Nucleus Mall Pune/Wikimedia Commons/Enhanced using AI)

Pune city police booked the managers of Nucleus Mall and Express Housekeeper Private Limited company for alleged negligence and causing the death of a 44-year-old woman who fell from the mall’s terrace.

Police identified the deceased as Reshma Mehboob Inamdar, a resident of Sadanand Nagar in Mangalwar Peth. Her son Altaf lodged the first information report (FIR) at Bundgarden police station on Friday.

Nucleus Mall is located in front of the Pune Police Commissionerate.

As stated in the FIR, Reshma was doing housekeeping work at the mall through Express Housekeeper Private Limited. She went to the mall around 8 am on July 30. Later that afternoon, the supervisor asked her to clean the terrace. Following his instructions, she went on to the terrace and stepped onto a cement sheet on a plumbing duct around 4.30 pm. However the cement sheet broke, due to which she fell down and died, police said.