Pune police chief faces contempt plea over failure to curb noise pollution

A contempt petition has been jointly filed by five top city based organisations against Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar for not performing his duty to curtail noise pollution as per the directives of the Bombay High Court.

The petition stated that “the police may have created a machinery which may be equipped to deal with the issue of violations, but perhaps the Police departments have not done implementation due to pressure from the political bosses and that is the reason why the Noise Pollution Rules have been breached with complete impunity.”

According to the petitioners, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat , Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Pune district cooperative housing society and apartments federation, senior citizen Vilas Lele and Shri Swami Samarth Sahkari Sanstha, people have been suffering from extreme sound pollution since several years, mainly during festivals of various religions, political events and other processions and events.

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Eighty-one-year old Lele, one of the petitioners who had a bypass 11 years ago, told The Indian Express that they have been consistently following up on this issue. “We have no objections against any Ganesh mandal. The sound pollution in metro cities like Pune during the recent years is so extreme that people have started wondering if there is any rule of law and whether any authority is enforcing it. People have been suffering from the extremely high decibel levels and hazardous laser beams mercilessly. However there is tremendous pressure from political parties on the police. But we want action,” Lele said.

He pointed out that during these processions, especially during the Ganesh Visarjan, the noise is unbearable. “There is so much pressure on my chest that I cannot stay at home and have to find a peaceful surrounding,” Lele said. Advocate Satya Muley on behalf of the petitioners said that there were high-level modern and sometimes imported sound systems reaching almost 100 dB levels which is hazardous for people’s ears and health.

“The people of Pune are also tired of making complaints to the Police as they do not see any visible action by Police on the ground against the violators of laws related with Noise Pollution. Many people are not able to live in their own houses due to severe noise pollution and many are not able to work for several days a year due to sound pollution,” Adv Muley added.

He also explained that while the petitioners are not against any festival they want the Pune Police Commissioner to take a strict stand against such incidents of sound pollution. The petition stated that during the Ganesh festival of 2023, 2024, 2025 several metro cities in Maharashtra like Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Sambhajinagar and others suffered from record breaking, extremely hazardous levels of sound pollution due to illegal usage of certain types of sound systems and hazardous laser beams.

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In their petition the organisations have said that the police have failed in their duty to comply with the binding directions issued by Bombay High Court Hon’ble Court on August 20,2024 in PIL No. 191 of 2023. The order clearly sets guidelines to control noise pollution. “The inaction and omission of the Contemnor Police Department cannot be termed as mere oversight, delay, or bureaucratic inertia but constitutes conscious, willful, and deliberate disobedience of the Law and Hon’ble Bombay High Court’s directions,” the petition stated. The Pune police commissioner has said that they have been holding discussions with Ganesh mandals and have taken strict action when decibel levels have crossed permissible limits.

The Pune police commissioner when contacted told The Indian Express that they have been holding discussions with Ganesh mandals and have taken strict action when decibel levels have crossed permissible limits. “In fact recently during the Eid procession we seized six plasma sound systems and have initiated action against 148 mandals. I have not been privy to the petition so far and our stand is clear. Wherever there is violation of decibel levels we have taken strict action,” Kumar told The Indian Express.