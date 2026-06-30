Warkaris pilgrims to get foot massage during palkhi procession: PMC

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gears up for the annual pilgrimage of ‘Warkaris’ to Pandharpur, the civic body, for the first time, decided to press into service ‘Foot massage machines’ in service for the pilgrims walking from Alandi, Dehu in Pune district to Pandharpur in Solapur district, a distance of nearly 300 kilometres.

The pilgrimage starts on July 7 and 8 from two places and will reach the city on July 8, where it will halt for the next two days and resume on July 11, and culminate on July 25 in Pandharpur. It covers a total distance of around 250 km.

The PMC has entrusted the specific responsibilities to various departments during the procession period of the Palkhi, which is an annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in which lakhs of pilgrims walk from the temple towns of Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur.