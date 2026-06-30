Warkaris pilgrims to get foot massage during palkhi procession: PMC

Ahead of the annual Warkari pilgrimage, the PMC has planned a range of facilities, including foot massage machines, medical camps, portable toilets and waterproof shelters for lakhs of devotees.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJun 30, 2026 06:59 PM IST
Warkaris at a temple during preparations for the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage, where the PMC has introduced new facilities for devotees. pilgrimsWarkaris gather at a temple before the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage. (Photo: Rajesh Stephen)
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As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gears up for the annual pilgrimage of ‘Warkaris’ to Pandharpur, the civic body, for the first time, decided to press into service ‘Foot massage machines’ in service for the pilgrims walking from Alandi, Dehu in Pune district to Pandharpur in Solapur district, a distance of nearly 300 kilometres.

The pilgrimage starts on July 7 and 8 from two places and will reach the city on July 8, where it will halt for the next two days and resume on July 11, and culminate on July 25 in Pandharpur. It covers a total distance of around 250 km.

The PMC has entrusted the specific responsibilities to various departments during the procession period of the Palkhi, which is an annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in which lakhs of pilgrims walk from the temple towns of Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur.

“The civic health department has been asked to set up a medical camp for pilgrims. It has also been asked to make available Foot Massage machines at the pandals being set up for pilgrims during their stay in the city. Also, the civic body should depute 30 students at each location for providing foot massage,” said additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair.

He said the ward offices have been directed to ensure cleanliness of public toilets at least six times a day during the procession’s stay in the city to provide proper hygienic conditions and disinfect the area where the pilgrims will be staying. The civic education department should provide school buildings to pilgrims for their stay during their halt in the city.

Civic body rolls out extensive arrangements for pilgrims

The pandals should be waterproof considering the possibility of rain, Nair said, adding that there will be German Hangers on at least three big grounds where the pilgrims can stay, carry out programs, a breastfeeding cell, bathrooms, toilets, and health facilities will be made available.

All the civic hospitals should provide free treatment to pilgrims and stock sufficient medicines for the patients availing the treatment facility, he said.

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The civic body will put up portable toilets on the entire pilgrimage route passing through the city from Khadki to Kalas.

Since the procession reaches its halt place in the evening, the civic electrical department will install extra lights on the route and install CCTV at various locations on the route to keep a check on any illegal activity, officials said.

The civic animal husbandry department has to take proper care of bullocks and horses that are part of the procession, Nair said.
The additional municipal commissioner said the roads should be made pothole-free and all encroachments should be removed, along with the barricading of construction sites, for the safety of pilgrims.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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