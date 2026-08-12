Pune civic body seeks Rs 1,167 crore loan for Urban Challenge Fund projects

The PMC’s area has expanded from 125 sq km in 1987 to 508 sq km in 2021, with 32 villages added in recent years. (Express File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is seeking a Rs 1,167-crore loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to fund 50 per cent of a Rs 2,334-crore civic infrastructure project under the Union government’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF). The projects focus on water supply, sewage treatment and disaster management.

The Union government will provide 25 per cent of the project cost, while the PMC will contribute another 25 per cent. The PMC’s 2026-27 budget has a provision of Rs 500 crore towards its share.

“To implement the proposed water supply, sanitation and flood control projects under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) of the Central Government, the Pune civic body is seeking loan from IFC for projects proposed under UCF. Thus, the PMC has to enter into agreements with IFC regarding project financing, technical assistance and implementation,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.