Pune Moshi collapse: Probe begins into deaths of 9 workers

After the search and rescue operation ended, police registered nine ADRs at the Bhosari MIDC police station. (Express Photo)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have registered nine Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) in connection with the deaths of nine people who were trapped under the rubble of a collapsed waste-to-energy plant building in Moshi.

Officials said the inquiry into the ADRs will examine whether negligence on anyone’s part led to the tragedy and will also take into account the inquiry report being prepared by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The ninth body was recovered from the debris around 1.30 am on Sunday, authorities said.

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The collapse occurred on July 8 when a huge mound of legacy waste — accumulated untreated solid waste and industrial byproducts left in old landfill sites for years — became unstable after heavy rain and crashed onto the building. A total of 23 employees of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Ltd, a private firm contracted by the PCMC, were inside the structure at the time.