Pune Moshi collapse: Probe begins into deaths of 9 workers

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The Pimpri Chinchwad police have registered nine Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) in connection with the deaths of nine people who were trapped under the rubble of a collapsed waste-to-energy plant building in Moshi.
Officials said the inquiry into the ADRs will examine whether negligence on anyone’s part led to the tragedy and will also take into account the inquiry report being prepared by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
The ninth body was recovered from the debris around 1.30 am on Sunday, authorities said.
The collapse occurred on July 8 when a huge mound of legacy waste — accumulated untreated solid waste and industrial byproducts left in old landfill sites for years — became unstable after heavy rain and crashed onto the building. A total of 23 employees of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Ltd, a private firm contracted by the PCMC, were inside the structure at the time.
Five workers on the first floor managed to escape immediately after the collapse. In the hours that followed, a joint rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, the PCMC fire brigade and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) rescued nine workers alive.
After the search and rescue operation ended, police registered nine ADRs at the Bhosari MIDC police station. An ADR is the preliminary registration made in cases of unnatural death, including accidents, suicides or other suspicious circumstances, and serves as the starting point of an investigation.
“We have launched an inquiry into the nine ADRs. A panchnama, or official inspection of the incident site, was conducted on Sunday morning. We will examine the sequence of events and determine whether negligence on anyone’s part contributed to the mishap. Based on the findings, further legal action will be taken. The PCMC is conducting its own inquiry, and its report will also be considered,” a police officer said.
“We will examine all technical, administrative and operational aspects. Statements of company officials, workers and other witnesses will be recorded, and documents including safety protocols, maintenance records and permissions will be scrutinised. If evidence points to lapses or violations of statutory safety norms, appropriate criminal charges will be invoked against those found responsible,” the officer added.
Police officials said that while an ADR is a preliminary legal process for investigating an unnatural death, the inquiry can subsequently lead to the registration of a criminal case if evidence of negligence, omission or violation of safety norms emerges.
The probe will also seek to establish whether adequate precautions were taken despite the heavy rainfall and whether the movement of the legacy waste mound could have been anticipated or prevented.