Pune building collapse: Seven bodies recovered after 72-hour search, one still missing

Relatives of the people trapped at the site of the accident caused by the collapse of a garbage heap in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, had gathered in large numbers, due to which there was a tense atmosphere at the location. (Express Photo)

Seven bodies of employees buried under a mound of garbage after the collapse of a waste-to-energy plant building at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Moshi garbage depot were recovered on Saturday evening, nearly 72 hours after the incident. The search for one missing employee is still underway, officials said.

“Seven bodies have been recovered from the ground floor of the two-storey structure of the waste-to-energy plant that collapsed on Wednesday after a garbage mound gave way,” PCMC City Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Pune landslide: Satellite image shows office to garbage mound distance was 16 metres and not 30

The bodies have been sent to the PCMC-run YCM Hospital under heavy police security. “The police will first conduct the panchnama, following which postmortems will be carried out. The bodies will then be handed over to the relatives,” Kulkarni said. Security has also been stepped up at the hospital in view of the anger among family members who had gathered there and at the Moshi garbage depot.