Maharashtra Government orders high-level probe into Pune building collapse

The committee will examine lapses and submit its report in two months.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readPuneJul 13, 2026 10:22 PM IST
Pune building collapse garbage latest newsRelatives of the people trapped at the site of the accident caused by the collapse of a garbage heap in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, had gathered in large numbers, due to which there was a tense atmosphere at the location. (Express Photo)
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Five days after the waste-to-energy plant at the Moshi garbage depot of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) collapsed, killing nine employees, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the setting up of a high-level inquiry committee, headed by Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, to “conduct an objective and impartial probe.”

The probe has been ordered by the Urban Development Department. The committee has been asked to submit its preliminary report within one month and its final report within two months after fixing responsibility and suggesting preventive measures.

Also Read | Pune Moshi collapse: Probe begins into deaths of 9 workers

The committee will be headed by the Pune Divisional Commissioner, who will act as its chairperson. Its members include the Regional Officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Prof D N Singh, an expert in geotechnical and structural engineering from IIT Bombay (Powai), and Prof Anilkumar Dixit, an expert in environment and solid waste management. In the first order, the name of Vikrant Bagade, Additional Commissioner, PCMC, was included. However, the government later removed his name and informed the PCMC administration accordingly.

“A very serious incident occurred on July 8, 2026, at the Waste-to-Energy project site of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Moshi, where a massive mound of garbage at the sanitary landfill (SLF) collapsed onto the administrative building due to heavy rainfall, resulting in significant loss of life. To conduct an objective, impartial, in-depth and technical inquiry into this incident, examine the contributing factors, fix responsibility and suggest necessary preventive measures for the future, a High-Level Inquiry Committee is being constituted,” the government order said.

Also Read | Newlywed, new father, sole breadwinner – the lives cut short in Moshi tragedy

The government order said the committee shall conduct a thorough inquiry from technical, administrative and other relevant perspectives and submit a report.

The committee has been asked to determine the immediate cause of the incident and conduct a root cause analysis of the collapse that occurred on July 8, 2026.

The committee has been directed to conduct an in-depth study of the technical, geotechnical, geographical, managerial and other related reasons behind the SLF collapse.

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The committee will have to verify whether the SLF’s height, slope, stability, storage method, protective measures and safety were in accordance with established technical criteria, standards and guidelines.

The committee has also been tasked with verifying the location, design, structural stability, safety and suitability of the damaged administrative building and whether it complied with relevant engineering standards. Besides, it has to verify compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, CPHEEO guidelines, CPCB/MPCB guidelines, environmental clearance conditions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), safety standards and other applicable legal provisions.

The committee will examine complaints, statements, emails, WhatsApp messages, photographs and other records received by officials, employees or contractors regarding any potential danger before the incident.

The committee has been told to review in detail the preventive or corrective actions taken (or not taken) by the concerned officials, employees or agencies regarding such complaints or danger warnings, and fix responsibility. It will also examine the responsibilities, performance of duties and negligence of the concerned officials, employees, contractors, Project Management Consultants (PMCs), advisory agencies or technical entities to fix accountability.

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Significantly, the committee has been asked to recommend disciplinary or criminal action against those found responsible for administrative negligence, technical lapses, breach of contract, violation of environmental rules or failure to follow safety regulations. It has also been asked to assess the loss of life, injuries, property damage and other impacts caused by the incident.

The committee has also been asked to suggest a short-term and long-term action plan for the Waste-to-Energy project, SLF management, administrative building safety, slope stability, leachate management, risk assessment, early warning systems and disaster prevention measures.

Before submitting its report to the government, the committee will have to record statements, take depositions, and examine necessary documents, records, technical reports, CCTV footage, drone survey findings, photographs, correspondence and other information.

The committee has been vested with several powers, including examining all records, files, contracts, approvals, maps, drawings, budgets, inspection reports, CCTV footage, drone survey findings, digital records and other relevant information from any department, office, project, contractor or consultant of the Municipal Corporation. Besides, it will have the power to conduct site inspections, recommend measurements or sampling, order independent technical inspections, summon concerned officials, employees, contractors, consultants and experts for questioning, record their statements and seek explanations.

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PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade said the government order regarding the high-level probe into the Moshi incident was received by the civic body on Monday.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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