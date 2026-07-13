Maharashtra Government orders high-level probe into Pune building collapse

Relatives of the people trapped at the site of the accident caused by the collapse of a garbage heap in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, had gathered in large numbers, due to which there was a tense atmosphere at the location. (Express Photo)

Five days after the waste-to-energy plant at the Moshi garbage depot of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) collapsed, killing nine employees, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the setting up of a high-level inquiry committee, headed by Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, to “conduct an objective and impartial probe.”

The probe has been ordered by the Urban Development Department. The committee has been asked to submit its preliminary report within one month and its final report within two months after fixing responsibility and suggesting preventive measures.

Also Read | Pune Moshi collapse: Probe begins into deaths of 9 workers

The committee will be headed by the Pune Divisional Commissioner, who will act as its chairperson. Its members include the Regional Officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Prof D N Singh, an expert in geotechnical and structural engineering from IIT Bombay (Powai), and Prof Anilkumar Dixit, an expert in environment and solid waste management. In the first order, the name of Vikrant Bagade, Additional Commissioner, PCMC, was included. However, the government later removed his name and informed the PCMC administration accordingly.