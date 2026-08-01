Hot thalis, rainy days: Pune’s enduring monsoon food ritual

There is something about Pune’s monsoon that draws people towards a steaming non-vegetarian thali. As the rain cools the city, eateries serving Maharashtrian staples such as tambda and pandhra rassa, jowar bhakri, mutton and gavran chicken say they have seen a noticeable rise in customers, particularly on weekends.

Sainath Khanawal

Sainath Khanawal, which began as a small eatery in Sadashiv Peth catering to students and workers, has since expanded to Sangvi while continuing to serve traditional Maharashtrian meals.

“Sainath Khanawal started years back as a humble khanawal catering to young workers and students living in the Peth areas. We built our reputation through word of mouth. As Pune expanded and many families moved towards the western suburbs, we opened our Sangvi outlet,” said Sanjay Kumar, manager of the Sadashiv Peth outlet.