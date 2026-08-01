Hot thalis, rainy days: Pune’s enduring monsoon food ritual

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There is something about Pune’s monsoon that draws people towards a steaming non-vegetarian thali. As the rain cools the city, eateries serving Maharashtrian staples such as tambda and pandhra rassa, jowar bhakri, mutton and gavran chicken say they have seen a noticeable rise in customers, particularly on weekends.
Sainath Khanawal, which began as a small eatery in Sadashiv Peth catering to students and workers, has since expanded to Sangvi while continuing to serve traditional Maharashtrian meals.
“Sainath Khanawal started years back as a humble khanawal catering to young workers and students living in the Peth areas. We built our reputation through word of mouth. As Pune expanded and many families moved towards the western suburbs, we opened our Sangvi outlet,” said Sanjay Kumar, manager of the Sadashiv Peth outlet.
Rudra Kakade, who heads the Sangvi outlet, said the restaurant has retained its traditional recipes and slow-cooking methods. “Our Gavran Chicken and Bokad preparations continue to be among our most popular dishes,” he said.
Regular customer Glory Lokhande said she often visits the Sangvi outlet during the monsoon.
“For me and my friends, Sainath Khanawal is a regular choice. Their Chicken Thali, served with hot jowar bhakri and alani rassa, is especially comforting during the rains,” she said.
The restaurant serves Chicken Thalis starting at Rs 320, Gavran Chicken Thalis from Rs 450, Mutton Fry Special Thalis from Rs 480 and Egg Thalis from Rs 220.
According to the management, weekend footfall during the monsoon rises from around 400-500 customers a day to between 600 and 950, with trekkers and families making up a significant share of visitors.
At Hotel Airavat Mutton Special in Narayan Peth, mutton dishes remain the main attraction.
Manager Raghav Shinde said the restaurant was started with a focus on Maharashtrian mutton preparations and continues to source fresh meat daily.
“Our Kheda Mutton and tambda and pandhra rassa are among the dishes customers ask for most. During the rains, we see more families and office groups dining in, and our weekend footfall increases by around 35 to 40 per cent,” he said.
The restaurant’s Special Mutton Thali, priced between Rs 480 and Rs 520, includes mutton sukka, keema, unlimited rassa, Indrayani rice and handmade bhakris. Chicken Thalis start at Rs 325, while Egg Thalis are priced between Rs 235 and Rs 300.
In Pimple Saudagar, Kolhapuri Thaat has become a popular option for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad looking for Kolhapuri-style cuisine.
Outlet head Rajesh Bidkar said the restaurant was opened to bring traditional Kolhapuri flavours closer to customers in the suburbs.
“Kolhapuri cuisine is known not only for its spice but also for its roasted masalas. We source our chilli blends from Kolhapur and prepare traditional tambda and pandhra rassa along with mutton fry and curry,” he said.
Its Kolhapuri Special Mutton Thali is priced between Rs 550 and Rs 620, while Chicken Thalis start at Rs 420 and Vegetarian Thalis at Rs 246.
According to Bidkar, the restaurant usually serves 250-300 customers on weekdays, but monsoon weekends often see the number rise to between 700 and 900, with many visitors stopping by after long drives or trips to nearby hill stations.
As Pune continues to receive steady monsoon showers, restaurant owners say demand for traditional Maharashtrian non-vegetarian meals remains strong. For many diners, a plate of hot bhakri served with tambda and pandhra rassa, mutton or chicken continues to be a seasonal favourite, particularly after a day out in the rain.