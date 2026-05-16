Pune minor girl’s rape, murder: 1,100-page chargesheet filed in 15 days

Police said the chargesheet includes statements of about 50 witnesses, panchnama documents and CCTV footage, along with FSL reports. (Image generated using AI)

Pune Rural Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet of about 1,100 pages against the 65-year-old man who allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl at a village in Pune district on May 1.

The victim’s mother had on May 2 lodged a first information report (FIR) against him, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The incident had sparked a massive outrage and police assured a chargesheet will be filed in this case within 15 days. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the offence.

Accordingly, on Saturday evening, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ajay Misar, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Sandeep Singh Gill and police inspector Vjaymala Pawar, the investigation officer of this case, submitted the chargesheet in the court, as per BNS sections 137 (2), 103, 64, 65 (2), 74, 140 (1) and sections 4, 6, 8, 12 of the POCSO Act.