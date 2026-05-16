Pune minor girl’s rape, murder: 1,100-page chargesheet filed in 15 days

The incident had sparked a massive outrage and police assured a chargesheet will be filed in this case within 15 days.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneMay 16, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Police minor rape murder 65 years old chargesheetPolice said the chargesheet includes statements of about 50 witnesses, panchnama documents and CCTV footage, along with FSL reports. (Image generated using AI)
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Pune Rural Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet of about 1,100 pages against the 65-year-old man who allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl at a village in Pune district on May 1.

The victim’s mother had on May 2 lodged a first information report (FIR) against him, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The incident had sparked a massive outrage and police assured a chargesheet will be filed in this case within 15 days. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the offence.

Accordingly, on Saturday evening, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ajay Misar, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Sandeep Singh Gill and police inspector Vjaymala Pawar, the investigation officer of this case, submitted the chargesheet in the court, as per BNS sections 137 (2), 103, 64, 65 (2), 74, 140 (1) and sections 4, 6, 8, 12 of the POCSO Act.

Police said the chargesheet includes statements of about 50 witnesses, panchnama documents and CCTV footage, along with FSL reports. Police said the victim and accused were “last seen together” by some witnesses, including children, and their evidence is important to prove the offence.
Misar said the FSL reports were obtained in time and attached with the chargesheet. “The DNA test report and medical evidence in this case is positive,” he said.

Misar said filing the chargesheet within 15 days in such a serious offence was a remarkable job by Pune rural police. Gill said the case will be tried before a fast track court constituted as per the National Mission for Safety of Women.

As per police records, the victim girl was a resident of Pune city, but was currently staying at her grandmother’s house at a village in Pune district. On the afternoon of May 1, while she was playing near a local temple in the village, the accused, having a previous criminal record, allegedly lured her and took her to a cowshed. He allegedly raped the girl, killed her, and then dumped her dead body in cow dung at the spot. Police said the accused murdered the little girl by brutally assaulting her physically.

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Later, as the girl failed to return home, her family and locals started searching for her. CCTV footage revealed the accused had taken the girl with him around 3.15 pm. Soon, the girl’s body was found in the cowshed, and the accused was caught.

Police said the accused was found to be a habitual offender. He was earlier booked in two molestation cases. Police said in 1998 he allegedly caused a sexual assault on an elderly woman. Also, in 2015, he allegedly molested his 17 year old niece, for which an FIR was lodged at the same police station in Pune rural under sections of BNS and POCSO Act. But he was acquitted in both cases due to technical reasons, police said.

The accused is currently remanded to judicial custody by a court in Pune. Police officials said a proper investigation has been done and there is strong evidence against the accused, to ensure justice is delivered to the victim girl. An in-camera trial of this case would be conducted before the fast track court.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state would urge the court to award capital punishment to the accused.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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