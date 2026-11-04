Pune Metro Lines 1 & 2 only at 40% ridership after 2 years of operation

Even after two years of operation, Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2 (Swargate to PCMC and Vanaz to Ramwadi) have achieved barely 40 per cent of the ridership estimated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), according to figures available on the Pune Metro website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the long-delayed Line 3 (Pink Line) of Pune Metro on Tuesday, connecting the District Court in the centre of the city with the IT hub in Hinjewadi-Maan.

Two years ago, in September 2024, Modi had inaugurated the Swargate Metro station, making Line 1 and 2 of Pune Metro fully operational, barring a couple of intermediate stations.

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The DPR had estimated a total ridership of 6.09 lakh per day for the first two lines combined for the year 2021. However even in October 2026, the daily average ridership stood at just 2.36 lakh per day.