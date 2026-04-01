Pune mayor’s bungalow to be renovated at Rs 45.51 lakh

An alleged attacker died in a suspected cylinder blast at his Delhi home on Friday, hours after critically injuring a teenage girl in a stabbing incident.

Being reopened after almost four years, the official bungalow of the mayor of Pune is all set to be renovated at a cost of Rs 45.91 lakh.

The Pune mayor’s official bungalow is on Shirole road in Shivajinagar. However, the bungalow has not been used as a residence for years with mayors mostly using it for hosting official guests or meetings as the mayor prefers to reside in their own property in the city.

The mayor’s bungalow was not in use from 2022 as the elected body was not in place and neither the city had a mayor as the civic elections were not allowed by the Supreme Court after the reservation of seats were challenged in the court.