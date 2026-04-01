Pune mayor’s bungalow to be renovated at Rs 45.51 lakh

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Being reopened after almost four years, the official bungalow of the mayor of Pune is all set to be renovated at a cost of Rs 45.91 lakh.
The Pune mayor’s official bungalow is on Shirole road in Shivajinagar. However, the bungalow has not been used as a residence for years with mayors mostly using it for hosting official guests or meetings as the mayor prefers to reside in their own property in the city.
The mayor’s bungalow was not in use from 2022 as the elected body was not in place and neither the city had a mayor as the civic elections were not allowed by the Supreme Court after the reservation of seats were challenged in the court.
“The official bungalow of the mayor remained unused for the last four years. It needs to be renovated which includes painting work, polishing and repairing of furniture along with a new set of furniture. It would be done at an expense of Rs 45.91 lakh,” said the civic proposal approved in the standing committee.
The repair work would also include the external part of the bungalow including the roof and the garden area, it said.
The mayor can host official guests or dignitaries at the bungalow once it is renovated as it would send a positive message about the city to the outside world, said a civic officer.
The bungalow is a one-storey structure with a hall and dining as well as kitchen on the ground floor while bed rooms and rest room on the first floor.
The newly elected office-bearers in Pune civic body have been pushing for renovation of their official premises in the civic main building. The civic administration had repaired the civic general body meeting hall soon after the civic election as it was closed and not in use for four years.
The PMC has also decided to purchase new office vehicles for office-bearers of the civic body.