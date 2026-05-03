Seven men drown in three incidents in Maval over three days

On May 1, another three youngsters were suspected to have drowned during an outing at Jadhavwadi dam in Maval taluka. (File Photo)

Seven men aged between 18 and 25 drowned in three separate incidents in Maval Taluka of Pune district between Friday and Sunday. According to officials, the incidents took place in Pawana river and Jadhavwadi dam.

In the latest incident on Sunday afternoon, a group of seven friends from a college in Yerwada area of Pune had come for an outing at Pawana riverbank at Thugaon village in Maval Taluka. In the afternoon, they entered the water for a swim, when three of them drowned to death.

“Three of the men could not swim at a location in the river which had an eddy current. The trio started drowning. The other friends raised an alarm but they could not be rescued.” said an officer from Pune Rural police. The three deceased have been identified as Prathmesh Shinde (21), a resident of Khande Wadi, Ayan Shaikh (20), resident of Mohammed Wadi, Ashwin Bhalerao (18), a resident of Yerawada.