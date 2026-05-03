Seven men drown in three incidents in Maval over three days

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Seven men aged between 18 and 25 drowned in three separate incidents in Maval Taluka of Pune district between Friday and Sunday. According to officials, the incidents took place in Pawana river and Jadhavwadi dam.
In the latest incident on Sunday afternoon, a group of seven friends from a college in Yerwada area of Pune had come for an outing at Pawana riverbank at Thugaon village in Maval Taluka. In the afternoon, they entered the water for a swim, when three of them drowned to death.
“Three of the men could not swim at a location in the river which had an eddy current. The trio started drowning. The other friends raised an alarm but they could not be rescued.” said an officer from Pune Rural police. The three deceased have been identified as Prathmesh Shinde (21), a resident of Khande Wadi, Ayan Shaikh (20), resident of Mohammed Wadi, Ashwin Bhalerao (18), a resident of Yerawada.
On May 1, another three youngsters were suspected to have drowned during an outing at Jadhavwadi dam in Maval taluka.
A group of 12 friends had gone to the dam area for an outing when five of them entered the water for a swim at around 3.30 pm. After a while, all of them started struggling to swim at a location with sudden increase in depth. “Two of the five men were rescued by the locals but three others drowned,” said an officer Pune Rural police. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Bhujaji Garode (25), Santosh Gangaram Yedke (24) and Aniket Sunil Pawar (26), all residents of Bhosri in Pimpri Chinchwad where they worked for a private company.
In another incident, on the morning of May 1, a 25-year-old Manoj Bharat Gautam, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had gone for a swim in Pawana river at Salumbre village in Maval taluka, when he drowned to death.