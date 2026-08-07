Pune’s hills under threat as encroachments eat into city’s green cover

There are around 10 hills across Pune, and all have witnessed some form of encroachment, damaging their ecology. (File Photo)

Environmentalists and civil activists in Pune have for years opposed the destruction of the city’s hills, which they describe as its lungs. The Pune Green movement has been working to protect these green spaces from being lost in the name of development. The movement also pushed policymakers to introduce Biodiversity Park (BDP) reservations on hills, restricting construction activities.

There are around 10 hills across Pune, and all have witnessed some form of encroachment, damaging their ecology.

Vetal Tekdi is the tallest among them, with a height of 700 metres and spread over 10.5 sq km in Bhamburda. It is under the control of the state Forest department and has seven natural streams, along with a large groundwater recharge area. The hill is also a bird hotspot, with 275 species recorded there.