Pune’s hills under threat as encroachments eat into city’s green cover

The city’s 10 major hills face growing ecological stress from illegal structures and development

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneAug 7, 2026 08:54 PM IST
There are around 10 hills across Pune, and all have witnessed some form of encroachment, damaging their ecology.There are around 10 hills across Pune, and all have witnessed some form of encroachment, damaging their ecology. (File Photo)
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Environmentalists and civil activists in Pune have for years opposed the destruction of the city’s hills, which they describe as its lungs. The Pune Green movement has been working to protect these green spaces from being lost in the name of development. The movement also pushed policymakers to introduce Biodiversity Park (BDP) reservations on hills, restricting construction activities.

There are around 10 hills across Pune, and all have witnessed some form of encroachment, damaging their ecology.

Vetal Tekdi is the tallest among them, with a height of 700 metres and spread over 10.5 sq km in Bhamburda. It is under the control of the state Forest department and has seven natural streams, along with a large groundwater recharge area. The hill is also a bird hotspot, with 275 species recorded there.

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The second-largest hill, Taljai Tekdi, lies in the heart of the city and is reserved for wildlife. It is home to peacocks, migratory birds and medicinal plants. Parvati Hill, meanwhile, has historical significance from the Peshwa era and houses a library.

Other important hills in the city include Chaturshringi Hill, Hanuman Tekdi in Shivajinagar, Katraj Tekdi in Jambhulwadi, Baner Tekdi in western Pune, Bavdhan Tekdi, Pashan Tekdi connected to Pashan Lake, and Sutarwadi Hill.

With the expansion of the city limits, several other hill areas have come under Pune’s jurisdiction, including those in Narhe, Ambegaon, Dhayari, Khadakwasla, Bibwewadi, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Warje and Shivane. The city has forest areas spread across 10 locations, covering 1,701 hectares.

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“The hills in the city maintain weather balance and support groundwater recharge. The proposed Balbharati-Paudphata road across Vetal Tekdi will affect 1,500 trees and several natural streams, which is why it has faced opposition from environmentalists,” the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Environment Status Report for 2025-26 stated.

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Civic activist Vaishali Patkar said Pune has witnessed several protests in recent years to protect hills from encroachment, but the civic body has failed to find a permanent solution.

“The trees on hills help keep the air clean. They also regulate the city’s temperature, providing relief during summers, and act as important groundwater recharge zones. Unfortunately, instead of protecting these areas from encroachment, the Pune civic body has been planning development projects like roads on Vetal Tekdi,” she said.

Illegal constructions, slums and commercial activities such as restaurants are damaging Pune’s hills, Patkar said. Once lost, these natural spaces could have a major impact on the city’s environment, which is already under pressure due to concretisation and vehicular pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, she added.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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