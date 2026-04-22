Trapped heat forces low-income Pune households into ‘quiet suffering, exhaustion’: Study

A new study by Prayas, a non-profit trust, has found that in Pune’s low-income neighbourhoods, heat stays trapped inside houses well into the night making it difficult for people to rest. While most households have fans, they only circulate hot air once indoor temperatures rise beyond a point.

Even basic relief like a cooler comes with a high electricity bill which is unaffordable.

“We found that a majority of households are quietly suffering from constant headaches, and exhaustion because of the heat. Basic information needs to reach every neighbourhood about how to stay safe, and Pune needs a plan to make homes cooler,” Shweta Kulkarni, fellow at Prayas Energy Group, told The Indian Express.

Extreme heat has emerged as a serious problem in Pune. Low-income households are more at risk from extreme heat as they live in poorly ventilated homes that get very hot and have limited means to purchase and operate cooling appliances.

At Prayas, researchers sought to understand how these households perceive heat risk. In homes with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roofs, indoor temperatures remain relatively stable over the day but peak around 6 pm. During daytime, indoor temperatures in these households are lower than those recorded by the closest weather station while at night they are higher indicating heat retention within the building envelope.

Dr Ritu Parchure, research fellow with Prayas health group said that a large number of informal and outdoor workers are working through heat every day, which can impact their heart and kidneys, but these impacts remain invisible.

“In contrast, what gets reported in the media is only heatstroke deaths, which is a tiny part of the picture. The affected communities are not merely passive recipients of health impacts; they actively navigate and respond to challenging environments. Its in-depth understanding is essential to align the policies and actions to their needs. Through our study among Pune’s street vendors, we tried to understand these aspects – how street vendors make sense of heat related health risks. We tried to understand the vulnerabilities from their perspective and their coping strategies,” Dr Parchure explained

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The survey of 358 street vendors across Pune city was done last summer but findings that were analysed and recently reported said that extreme heat is not an episodic event for them. It is a constant exposure to high temperatures throughout the summer.

“The street vendor’s narratives highlighted the close interlinks between health impacts and economic impacts. Working in extreme heat exhausts them to the extent they can’t work. This means they lose wages for that day and also have to pay for healthcare.

They also face losses as their stock spoils in the sun. So, to make up for the losses, they stay out even longer, creating a vicious cycle. The serious health risk associated with heat is often not known to them. There is also a habituation effect, because of which they develop a (false) confidence that they can push through the extreme heat. It also comes from the helplessness of continuing work in the absence of access to adaptive amenities like water, toilets, shades and cooling.

“We need to have better communication strategies as well as an adaptation plan that looks beyond the thermometer and addresses the lived realities of vulnerable people, ensuring they have access to shade, water, and social safety nets,” Parchure added.

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47 heat stroke cases in state

State health department data has reported 47 cases of heat stroke since March this year. Akola has the highest numbers at 14 followed by 8 at Nandurbar, 5 at Ratnagiri and 4 at Gadchiroli. Pune, Ahmednagar and other districts have reported one case each.

According to data there are two suspected heat stroke deaths.. Meanwhile during this period the state has reported 108 cardiovascular deaths.