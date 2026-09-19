When Ganpati pandals turn into stages

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Written by Neha Rathod
Amid the towering decorations, elaborate lighting and elaborate replicas that compete for attention during Ganeshotsav, some Pune mandals choose a more traditional way to draw crowds — telling a story through live performance.
At these pandals, the jivant dekhava is not something visitors merely glance at while proceeding for darshan. Actors in costume, dramatic dialogues, music, lighting and carefully created sets bring a story alive, often making visitors pause for several minutes to watch it unfold.
The subjects range from mythology and history to popular tales. Vijay Maruti Mandal in Narayan Peth is presenting the story of Markandeya, while Shivaji Tarun Mandal in Shukrawar Peth has chosen Kantara. At Fani Aali Talim Mandal in Kasba Peth, visitors can watch a presentation based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s encounter with the British.
Mythological narratives feature prominently too. Umbrya Maruti Mandal in Tapkir Galli is presenting the Veerabhadra avatar, while Nimbalkar Talim Mandal in Sadashiv Peth has chosen episodes from the Ramayana. Shivshakti Tarun Mandal in Tulshibaug is staging the Mahishasura Vadh, and Bharat Mitra Mandal in Narayan Peth is presenting Ali Baba and Chalis Chor.
Visitors enjoy the spectacle. “I have seen many Ganpati decorations, but the live performance of Kantara was something different. The acting, costumes and dramatic presentation made us stop and watch the story till the end,” said Sunita Shinde, who visited the pandal.
The format also seems to be finding an audience among families with children. Bhagyashree Patil, who visited a mandal with her 11-year-old son for Ganpati darshan, said the Ali Baba and Chalis Chor presentation became an unexpected highlight of their visit.
“We had gone for Ganpati darshan, but my son was completely drawn to the dekhava. He enjoyed the action and the characters, while I liked the way a familiar story was presented through live acting and sets,” she said.
Unlike a static tableau, a jivant dekhava demands that the audience stay with the narrative. A scene develops, characters enter, dialogues create anticipation and the next sequence follows. The combination of performers, costumes, sound and lighting transforms the pandal into a temporary theatre.
For children especially, these presentations offer a different way of experiencing stories they may otherwise encounter through books, television or conversations at home.
The tradition is also deeply connected with Pune’s Ganeshotsav culture, where mandals have long used the festival not only for religious celebrations but also as a community platform for drama, social messages, history and mythology.