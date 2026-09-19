When Ganpati pandals turn into stages

Man wearing skull garland, with fire coming from his forehead: The divine fury of Mahadev comes alive through a powerful Shiv Tandav jivant dekhava at Kesariya Mandal, FC Road. (Express Photo)

Written by Neha Rathod

Amid the towering decorations, elaborate lighting and elaborate replicas that compete for attention during Ganeshotsav, some Pune mandals choose a more traditional way to draw crowds — telling a story through live performance.

At these pandals, the jivant dekhava is not something visitors merely glance at while proceeding for darshan. Actors in costume, dramatic dialogues, music, lighting and carefully created sets bring a story alive, often making visitors pause for several minutes to watch it unfold.

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Scene from the ‘Ali Baba and Chalis Chor’ jivant dekhava, where elaborate sets, costumes and live action turn Ganesh darshan into a theatrical experience. (Express Photo) Scene from the ‘Ali Baba and Chalis Chor’ jivant dekhava, where elaborate sets, costumes and live action turn Ganesh darshan into a theatrical experience. (Express Photo)

The subjects range from mythology and history to popular tales. Vijay Maruti Mandal in Narayan Peth is presenting the story of Markandeya, while Shivaji Tarun Mandal in Shukrawar Peth has chosen Kantara. At Fani Aali Talim Mandal in Kasba Peth, visitors can watch a presentation based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s encounter with the British.