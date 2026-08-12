Pune Mayor bats for dhol-tasha team urging civic admin to provide space for practice

Also, 'single window' system or easy online or offline permission system should be made available so that the teams do not face difficulties in obtaining separate permissions from various departments.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneAug 12, 2026 10:04 PM IST
Nagpure said the space should be made available for the dhol-tasha teams to practice in riverbeds, municipal open grounds and suitable places where traffic will not be obstructed.Nagpure said the space should be made available for the dhol-tasha teams to practice in riverbeds, municipal open grounds and suitable places where traffic will not be obstructed. (Express File Photo)
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With the dhol-tasha groups, traditional music instruments used during processions, come up across the city in the background of forthcoming ten day Ganesh festival, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the civic administration to make available space and permission to the dhol-tasha teams for practice while ensuring they follow the guidelines to check sound pollution and not create inconvenience to citizens.

“Ganesh festival is not only a religious festival but also a pride of Pune’s cultural and social traditions. Dhol-tasha teams are an integral part of this tradition and thousands of youths are preserving and promoting this folk art through discipline, rites and team spirit. To convey this cultural identity of Pune to the next generations, it is necessary for the dhol-tasha teams to get encouragement and necessary facilities,” said Nagpure.

Also Read | Maharashtra’s Ganesh idol industry stares at a 30% war tax

She said the space should be made available for the dhol-tasha teams to practice in riverbeds, municipal open grounds and suitable places where traffic will not be obstructed.

Also, ‘single window’ system or easy online or offline permission system should be made available so that the teams do not face difficulties in obtaining separate permissions from various departments. The administration should also take steps to provide lighting, sanitation and temporary drinking water facilities as required at practice sites, she said.

Also Read | Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra seeks HC nod for immersion of 6-ft-plus PoP idols in natural water bodies

Municipal administration should coordinate with the police administration and lay down clear guidelines for strict compliance of rules regarding noise pollution, time limit and traffic during dhol-tasha practice. A proper balance needs to be struck between ensuring no inconvenience to citizens and at the same time promoting cultural traditions, said the mayor.

“It is our collective responsibility to promote the Dhol-Tasha tradition, which is the cultural identity of Pune. Teams practicing in accordance with the rules should get the necessary facilities and permission without hindrance from the administration. Appropriate instructions should be given to the relevant departments immediately,” said Nagpure.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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