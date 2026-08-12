Pune Mayor bats for dhol-tasha team urging civic admin to provide space for practice

Nagpure said the space should be made available for the dhol-tasha teams to practice in riverbeds, municipal open grounds and suitable places where traffic will not be obstructed. (Express File Photo)

With the dhol-tasha groups, traditional music instruments used during processions, come up across the city in the background of forthcoming ten day Ganesh festival, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the civic administration to make available space and permission to the dhol-tasha teams for practice while ensuring they follow the guidelines to check sound pollution and not create inconvenience to citizens.

“Ganesh festival is not only a religious festival but also a pride of Pune’s cultural and social traditions. Dhol-tasha teams are an integral part of this tradition and thousands of youths are preserving and promoting this folk art through discipline, rites and team spirit. To convey this cultural identity of Pune to the next generations, it is necessary for the dhol-tasha teams to get encouragement and necessary facilities,” said Nagpure.