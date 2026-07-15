Pune fort death: Police probes Siya, Chetan’s visit to Rajasthan

The Pune Rural Police, who are probing the murder of Ketan Agarwal allegedly committed by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaidhary, have said that one of their investigation teams has gone to Rajasthan to gather details on Siya and Chetan’s visit to multiple locations earlier this year.

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident at Lohagad Fort has, according to the probe by Pune Rural Police, unravelled into a meticulously planned murder. Investigators allege that 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff as part of a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée, Siya (20) and her alleged lover, Chetan (20), who were arrested on June 23. Police said Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were to marry later this year.

However, investigators claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage. After spending 10 days in police custody, both accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody and are currently lodged in prison.

Pune Rural Police have said that with the on-ground probe into the case is in its final stages completion, investigators are now focusing on corroborating the physical evidence with digital leads, including CCTV footage and mobile phone records. Officials said they are reconstructing the sequence of events in reverse, working backwards from the time of the murder to establish the movements and actions of the accused in the days leading up to the crime.

An officer who is part of the probe said, “An investigation team has been sent to Rajasthan. The team has been tasked to gather information on Siya and Chetan’s visit to some places of Rajasthan earlier this year. We will probe whether this visit has links to the conspiracy in this case.”

Police have earlier said that they are investigating whether Siya and Chetan were married to each other in a secret ceremony months prior to the incident. Police said that analysis of the communication between the two has revealed clues about this alleged marriage and that they are investigating if it was legally registered.

Probe has earlier revealed that days before they allegedly pushed Ketan off the cliff of the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18, Siya and Chetan conducted practice on how they will execute their alleged plan of murder. Police said that this rehearsal was conducted in an open space next to a club lounge in Pune’s Lulla Nagar area. According to the officers investigating the case, Siya had earlier derailed her and Ketan’s planned pre-wedding shoot in Bali by stealing Ketan’s passport and later discarding it in the washroom of a food mall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

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Police probe also revealed that she had taken Ketan to Lohagad Fort on May 31 and June 14 before coming again on June 18 when she and Chetan allegedly executed the murder by pushing Ketan off the western cliff. Investigators have also said that Siya had attempted to persuade Ketan to visit the fort on June 4, but the trip was called off after his family objected.