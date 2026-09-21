Pune Crime Files | Tattoo artist held with monitor lizard parts; hunt linked to ‘Hatha Jodi’ superstition

According to forest officials, monitor lizards are hunted for their dried hemipenes, which are sold in the black market as ‘Hatha Jodi'

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneSep 21, 2026 06:57 PM IST
Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest department comprising Range Forest Officer Nandakumar Patil, forester Pramod Raskar, forest guards Anil Rathod, Ankush Kachare, Madhukar Godage, Shriram Jagtap and Omkar Gund, laid a trap and nabbed Lokhande on June 19.Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest department comprising Range Forest Officer Nandakumar Patil, forester Pramod Raskar, forest guards Anil Rathod, Ankush Kachare, Madhukar Godage, Shriram Jagtap and Omkar Gund, laid a trap and nabbed Lokhande on June 19. (Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

In June this year, the state forest department received information about two individuals arriving in the Pune Railway Station area for alleged illegal wildlife trade.

Acting on the information, a team led by Range Forest Officer Nandakumar Patil laid a trap near the railway station and apprehended Malhar Lala Lokhande, 34, a tattoo artist from Pimple Gurav. However, his accomplice managed to flee.

During a search, forest officials recovered a severed and dried genital organ of a monitor lizard from Lokhande’s possession. Officials said his accomplice was carrying around 70 such dried parts of monitor lizards, locally known as ‘ghorpad’.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Probe revealed that the accused persons had procured the monitor lizard parts from some locals in the forests of Junnar in Pune district. We arrested Lokhande, but his aide is still on the run. A search is on for him,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest Vishal Chavan.

Also Read | Man arrested for possession of dried genitals of monitor lizard

According to forest officials, monitor lizards are hunted for their dried hemipenes, which are sold in the black market as ‘Hatha Jodi’. The trade is driven by superstitious beliefs that the dried body parts bring good fortune and help resolve problems in life.

Monitor lizards are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Lokhande and his absconding accomplice were booked under provisions of the Act after the dried body parts were recovered from them.

“Lokhande was in jail for about a month before being granted bail by the court. He is a tattoo artist who runs a shop in Pimple Gurav. However, he allegedly joined hands with the co-accused to earn money by selling ‘Hatha Jodi’, which some people buy due to superstitious beliefs that it brings prosperity. The search for the co-accused is still on,” said forest beat officer Anil Rathod.

Story continues below this ad

Forest officials have not yet traced the people who allegedly hunted the monitor lizards in Junnar and supplied their body parts to the accused. Officials said several cases of monitor lizard hunting have been reported in Maharashtra and other states.

In November 2024, the forest department had also arrested two persons with montor lizard parts from Mandai, a prominent marketplace in the heart of Pune.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Rohan Bhate said, “Monitor lizards are important for the wildlife ecosystem. Killing them due to superstitions and beliefs associated with black magic is a cause of concern.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments