Pune Crime Files | Tattoo artist held with monitor lizard parts; hunt linked to ‘Hatha Jodi’ superstition

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest department comprising Range Forest Officer Nandakumar Patil, forester Pramod Raskar, forest guards Anil Rathod, Ankush Kachare, Madhukar Godage, Shriram Jagtap and Omkar Gund, laid a trap and nabbed Lokhande on June 19. (Express)

In June this year, the state forest department received information about two individuals arriving in the Pune Railway Station area for alleged illegal wildlife trade.

Acting on the information, a team led by Range Forest Officer Nandakumar Patil laid a trap near the railway station and apprehended Malhar Lala Lokhande, 34, a tattoo artist from Pimple Gurav. However, his accomplice managed to flee.

During a search, forest officials recovered a severed and dried genital organ of a monitor lizard from Lokhande’s possession. Officials said his accomplice was carrying around 70 such dried parts of monitor lizards, locally known as ‘ghorpad’.

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“Probe revealed that the accused persons had procured the monitor lizard parts from some locals in the forests of Junnar in Pune district. We arrested Lokhande, but his aide is still on the run. A search is on for him,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest Vishal Chavan.