Ganpati crafted by Maharashtra prison inmates graces Pune Festival

For the inmates who shaped the clay, sculpted the features and carefully brought the idol to life, the work offered something rarely associated with prison life — a chance to create something that would be welcomed by society. (Express Archive)

Written By Kalyani Lad

Amid the colour, grandeur and extravaganza marking the beginning of the 38th Pune Festival, an unlikely group of artisans has quietly found a place at the heart of the celebrations — prison inmates who have turned clay into a symbol of hope, dignity and second chances.

The idol, installed by PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, is among more than 300 Ganesh idols crafted by inmates in Maharashtra’s prisons. For the Pune Festival, President Krishnakumar Goyal visited the workshop and personally selected the idol that would become part of the city’s annual celebration.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What makes the idol distinctive is not merely where it was made, but what it represents.