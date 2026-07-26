‘FDA doing duty…even if it causes butter shortage’: Pune restaurants on raids

Ease of operations has emerged as one of the key concerns for many restaurant owners. (AI Generated Image)

Several restaurant owners in Pune termed the raids by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on eateries across Maharashtra as a positive step, even as some of them raised concerns about shortage.

Shapoor Irani, the third-generation owner of Cafe Yezdan, points out that the effectiveness of the raids can be seen in a surprising development.

“The step by the FDA is positive. But, because of this, now there is shortage of butter. Eateries that were using adulterated milk and butter earlier are buying the real thing, so we at Cafe Yezdan are facing a supply crunch of Amul butter. The distributor is saying that they will not have butter for one week. This will become a big problem,” says Irani.