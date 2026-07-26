‘FDA doing duty…even if it causes butter shortage’: Pune restaurants on raids

As many as 36 outlets, such as hotels, restaurants and dhabas, in Pune were visited by authorities as part of statewide raids.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJul 26, 2026 07:54 PM IST
restaurant FDAEase of operations has emerged as one of the key concerns for many restaurant owners. (AI Generated Image)
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Several restaurant owners in Pune termed the raids by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on eateries across Maharashtra as a positive step, even as some of them raised concerns about shortage.

Shapoor Irani, the third-generation owner of Cafe Yezdan, points out that the effectiveness of the raids can be seen in a surprising development.

“The step by the FDA is positive. But, because of this, now there is shortage of butter. Eateries that were using adulterated milk and butter earlier are buying the real thing, so we at Cafe Yezdan are facing a supply crunch of Amul butter. The distributor is saying that they will not have butter for one week. This will become a big problem,” says Irani.

Also Read | Response highlights Puneites’ growing participation in holding eateries accountable: FDA Joint Commissioner

As many as 36 outlets, such as hotels, restaurants and dhabas, in Pune were visited by authorities as part of statewide raids on Tuesday and Wednesday and several had their licenses suspended.

On Thursday, when the Pune chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) held a “Think Tank”, one of its monthly meets, at a restaurant on FC Road, 150 restaurant owners attended to interact with FDA Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogavde and Dr. KU Methekar, Joint Director, FSSAI.

In a closed-door, members-only event, one of the burning questions was about compliance issues. “There is no doubt that restaurants must comply with the laws. If compliance is not followed only then do authorities take action. Even in the present FDA inspections, there are relatively few cases where restaurants are being shut. They are not being closed down randomly. Most of them are given an improvement notice,” says Saili Jahagirdar, Pune chapter head of the NRAI.

At the event, the FSSAI department helped break down the compliances into simpler language for restaurant owners. “They explained how things have to be done and for what scale of restaurant. The rules have become simpler to understand,” says Jahagirdar.

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Ease of operations has emerged as one of the key concerns for many restaurant owners. “There are many times that customers put up fake photos and reviews, and we talked about AI tools to filter these out. We have problems with influencers entering kitchens and putting up AI-generated photos that they have found a cockroach or an insect. Since FDA is protecting customers, they have promised to protect businesses too as part of the productive discussions,” says Jahagirdar.

About the raids, the owner of a heritage restaurant in the Peth area said that this initiative by the FDA was the need of the hour. “It is a good sign that they are doing their duty,” he said, speaking anonymously.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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