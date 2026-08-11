Man walks into Pune police station with bloody clothes, confesses to murder

Police personnel on duty said Kamble was shouting loudly when he entered the police station. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

A 25-year-old electrician walked into Kalepadal police station of Pune City with blood on his clothes and an injury near his neck and allegedly confessed to killing the father of a woman married to a relative of his following a family dispute, police said. The accused, Hanumant alias Sagar Sudhir Kamble, later led police to the spot in Mohammadwadi where the 43-year-old victim, Saifan Babulal Sayyed, was found dead with a serious head injury.

The accused has been identified as Hanumant alias Sagar Sudhir Kamble, a resident of Mohammadwadi, who works as an electrician. He was arrested and is currently in police custody. The deceased has been identified as Saifan Babulal Sayyed, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Tarawade Vasti in Hadapsar who worked as a plumber.