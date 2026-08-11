Man walks into Pune police station with bloody clothes, confesses to murder

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A 25-year-old electrician walked into Kalepadal police station of Pune City with blood on his clothes and an injury near his neck and allegedly confessed to killing the father of a woman married to a relative of his following a family dispute, police said. The accused, Hanumant alias Sagar Sudhir Kamble, later led police to the spot in Mohammadwadi where the 43-year-old victim, Saifan Babulal Sayyed, was found dead with a serious head injury.
The accused has been identified as Hanumant alias Sagar Sudhir Kamble, a resident of Mohammadwadi, who works as an electrician. He was arrested and is currently in police custody. The deceased has been identified as Saifan Babulal Sayyed, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Tarawade Vasti in Hadapsar who worked as a plumber.
According to the FIR registered at Kalepadal police station, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday near a forested hill area close to Lakshmi Park settlement in Mohammadwadi. Police received information about the incident after Kamble reached the police station around 11.35 pm that night.
Police personnel on duty said Kamble was shouting loudly when he entered the police station. They noticed an injury near his neck and blood on his clothes. When questioned, he told them he had attacked Sayyed with a stone and had killed him.
The FIR states Kamble told police the incident had taken place near a water tank in the forested hill area close to Lakshmi Park. A team led by a police sub-inspector subsequently took Kamble to the spot. Police found Sayyed lying there with serious injuries to his head. He was declared dead.
Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute involving the families of the accused and the deceased. Sayyed’s daughter is married into Kamble’s family. According to the FIR, Kamble told police that there were issues concerning Sana’s behaviour with his family. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the sequence of events preceding the alleged assault.
The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder. Police are also investigating the injuries sustained by Kamble before he reached the police station and the circumstances in which they were caused. Further investigation is underway.