Pune: Cop suspended for stealing watch from woman’s home

A sub-inspector with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police has been suspended for allegedly stealing an Apple watch from the house of a complainant who had come to the Hinjewadi police station to lodge a report regarding her missing brother.

The suspended officer has been identified as Prashant Relekar.

According to police, a woman came to the police station to lodge a report regarding her missing brother on April 24. After noting the report, Relekar dropped the woman home, but saying he was feeling tired, requested a cup of tea, police said.

The woman allowed the officer to enter her house, police said. While having tea, the officer picked up an Apple watch, put it in his pocket and left the place, police said.

Next day, the woman went to the police station and informed a senior officer about the incident. When Relekar was questioned, he returned the watch to the woman, police said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash then suspended the sub-inspector from service.

