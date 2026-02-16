Pune grocery businessman by day, drug lord by night: How a ‘sarpanch’ hopeful’s Rs 4 crore Mephedrone empire crumbled

A team, led by senior police inspector Pandit Rejitwad of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City police’s Crime Branch, nabbed Rajpurohit and Ramdevasi from a car near the EON IT Park in Kharadi at around 4.35 pm on February 3.

The Pune police said on Monday that they arrested a businessman from Rajasthan who runs at least four grocery shops in the city, along with six others, in connection with a racket that smuggled the banned drug Mephedrone from Rajasthan.

According to the Pune police, the businessman was identified as Ramkaran Jat, alias Chowdhary, alias Siyag, 36, who belongs to Kapooriya village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. The other accused include Motisinh Rajpurohit, 28; Harish Sujana Ramdevasi, 22; Yogesh alias Manish Baburao Bishnoi, 30; Sachin Ramkumar Bishnoi alias SK, 20; Ratanlal Kishnaram Jat, 20, all from Rajasthan, and Amit Sunil Ghule from Pune.

Somay Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Pune, said, “So far, a total of Rs 1,960 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 3.92 crore has been recovered in the ongoing investigation. Further probe is on to identify and arrest more racketeers involved in the Mephedrone trade.”