Businessman’s death at Pune hotel: Four booked for abetment based on suicide note

The police team found that there were marks of vomiting at multiple spots in the room pointing to possible consumption of poisonous substances. (File Photo)

Pune city police have booked four persons for abetment of suicide days after a 61-year-old businessman who had been reported missing was found dead in the room of a hotel in Deccan Gymkhana. Police said the suspected suicide note by the deceased had alleged that four accused who had business dealings with him had cheated him and had subjected him to mental harassment.

The deceased businessman Ashok Milapchand Jain (61) was a resident of Salisbury Park area of Pune. Officials said that Jain left his house on the morning of May 9. A while later he could not be contacted on his cell phone. Later in the evening, the family registered a missing person’s case at Swargate police station. On the afternoon of May 10, the Deccan Gymkhana police station responded to a call from the management of a hotel on Apte Road that a guest had not been responding to knocks for a long time. A team from the police station opened the room in presence of the staff and found Jain dead in the room.