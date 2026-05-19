Businessman’s death at Pune hotel: Four booked for abetment based on suicide note

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Pune city police have booked four persons for abetment of suicide days after a 61-year-old businessman who had been reported missing was found dead in the room of a hotel in Deccan Gymkhana. Police said the suspected suicide note by the deceased had alleged that four accused who had business dealings with him had cheated him and had subjected him to mental harassment.
The deceased businessman Ashok Milapchand Jain (61) was a resident of Salisbury Park area of Pune. Officials said that Jain left his house on the morning of May 9. A while later he could not be contacted on his cell phone. Later in the evening, the family registered a missing person’s case at Swargate police station. On the afternoon of May 10, the Deccan Gymkhana police station responded to a call from the management of a hotel on Apte Road that a guest had not been responding to knocks for a long time. A team from the police station opened the room in presence of the staff and found Jain dead in the room.
The police team found that there were marks of vomiting at multiple spots in the room pointing to possible consumption of poisonous substances. A note had been found in the room. Initial probe point to it being a case of suicide. A First Information Report was registered on Monday based on the complaint filed by Jain’s family.
The FIR states that the deceased has alleged in a handwritten suicide note, he had been financial cheated by four persons with whom the deceased had had business connections for the last several years. In the note, the deceased alleged that the four persons had forced him to sign a business deal for much less than the amount promised during the oral agreement. The suspects were also mentally harassing the victim, the FIR has said.
An officer from Deccan Gymkhana police station said that the four suspects had been booked for abetment of suicide under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and that further probe was on.
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