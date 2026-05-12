Police probe note as missing businessman found dead in hotel room

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Pune city police are probing the contents of a note found in a hotel room in Deccan Gymkhana area, where a 61-year-old businessman, who had been reported missing, was found dead. Police said their initial probe points to it being a case of suicide.
Police identified the deceased as Ashok Milapchand Jain (61), a resident of Salisbury Park area in Pune. Police said Jain had businesses in the textile and sugar sector. Jain left his house on May 9 morning. After a while, he could not be contacted on his cellphone. Later in the evening, the family registered a missing person’s case at Swargate police station.
On Sunday afternoon, the Deccan Gymkhana police station got a call from a hotel that a guest had not been responding to knocks for a long time. A police team opened the room in the presence of hotel staff and found Jain dead in the room.
“There were marks of vomiting at multiple spots in the room pointing to possible consumption of poisonous substances. A note has been found in the room. Initial observations point to this being a case of suicide,” said an officer from Deccan Gymkhana police.
Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), which is a preliminary registration for any ‘unnatural death’ including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances. The ADR was registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. An inquiry has been launched.
“The note, which is suspected to have been written by the deceased, mentions some financial, personal issues. We will be speaking to the family and those linked to his business,” an officer said