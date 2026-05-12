Police probe note as missing businessman found dead in hotel room

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), which is a preliminary registration for any ‘unnatural death’ including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances. (File Photo)

Pune city police are probing the contents of a note found in a hotel room in Deccan Gymkhana area, where a 61-year-old businessman, who had been reported missing, was found dead. Police said their initial probe points to it being a case of suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Ashok Milapchand Jain (61), a resident of Salisbury Park area in Pune. Police said Jain had businesses in the textile and sugar sector. Jain left his house on May 9 morning. After a while, he could not be contacted on his cellphone. Later in the evening, the family registered a missing person’s case at Swargate police station.