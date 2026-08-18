Pune bids for Cycling Road World Championships 2032, state cabinet approves Rs 36.5 lakh fee

The Pune Grand Tour took place in January with a 7.5 km prologue starting from Goodluck Chowk on FC Road and ending at Deccan Bus Stop. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Riding on the success of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, the city has bid for the UCI Road World Championships 2032. The state cabinet has approved the submission of a letter of support to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI, the global governing body of the sport of cycling) and a bid fee of Rs 36.5 lakh, the Pune District Information Office (DIO) informed on Tuesday. The Netherlands is also in contention to host the race.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express, “During our presentation at the UCI Management Committee meeting in Desenzano del Garda in Italy, the UCI offered us the World Championship of 2032 and accordingly we had moved forward with our proposal. The cabinet has given approval and now we are going to complete the bidding formalities by August-end.”