Two killed in four vehicle crash on Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway in Shirur

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Two people were killed in a chain collision involving an SUV, a container truck, a motorcycle and a bus on the Pune-Ahilyanagar highway in Shirur around Tuesday. The speeding container rammed the SUV from behind as it attempted a U-turn, pushing it into a motorcycle before a bus travelling in the opposite direction crashed into the vehicles, the Pune Rural police said. The accident led to a major traffic jam on the highway in the Shirur area.
The deceased have been identified as Kishor Namdev Yadav (38), an businessman from Wadegavhan in Parner taluka of Ahilyanagar, and Prathamesh Prakash Lad (30), who worked with an Information Technology company and hailed from Sangli district. The accident took place around 4.50 pm on Tuesday.
According to police, Yadav had come to Shirur in his SUV for work. After completing his work, he was returning towards Wadegavhan and attempted to take a U-turn on the Shirur bypass near Hotel Sangram.
Lad was waiting on his motorcycle near the road divider when Yadav slowed down for the U-turn. At that moment, a speeding container truck rammed into the SUV from behind. The impact pushed the SUV into the motorcycle and sent both vehicles towards the opposite side of the road.
At the same time, a bus travelling from Pune towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collided with the SUV and motorcycle. The front of the SUV was badly crushed, killing Yadav on the spot. Lad was trapped and crushed between the SUV and the bus and died on the spot as well. A large number of vehicles were stranded on the highway following the accident causing a major traffic jam, officials said.