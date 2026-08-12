Two killed in four vehicle crash on Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway in Shirur

According to police, Yadav had come to Shirur in his SUV for work. After completing his work, he was returning towards Wadegavhan and attempted to take a U-turn on the Shirur bypass near Hotel Sangram. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

Two people were killed in a chain collision involving an SUV, a container truck, a motorcycle and a bus on the Pune-Ahilyanagar highway in Shirur around Tuesday. The speeding container rammed the SUV from behind as it attempted a U-turn, pushing it into a motorcycle before a bus travelling in the opposite direction crashed into the vehicles, the Pune Rural police said. The accident led to a major traffic jam on the highway in the Shirur area.

The deceased have been identified as Kishor Namdev Yadav (38), an businessman from Wadegavhan in Parner taluka of Ahilyanagar, and Prathamesh Prakash Lad (30), who worked with an Information Technology company and hailed from Sangli district. The accident took place around 4.50 pm on Tuesday.