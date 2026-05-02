ACB books woman police officer, man for accepting Rs 28 lakhs bribe

The ACB's Pune unit received a complaint against Totewar on April 30. A team led by superintendent Shirish Sardeshpande verified the complaint against her. (File Photo)

The state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday nabbed a woman police officer and one other, from Mangaldas Road in Pune city, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 28 lakhs.

The ACB has identified the accused persons as assistant police inspector Vaishali Totewar (49) and Sambhaji Chavan (47).

Totewar was posted at the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Pune city police crime branch, but recently got transferred to Railway police, Mumbai. She was relieved from her current posting at EOW on Friday.

While working at the EOW, she was handling inquiries into a few complaint applications. As per a press release issued by the ACB, Totewar was probing a land related complaint when she allegedly demanded a bribe for conducting an inquiry in the complainant’s favour.