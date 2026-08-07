Gate collapses on guard, kills him: Principal of Podar International School, others booked

As per a press release issued on Friday, Kamble was opening the main gate of school around 8.10 am on July 31 when it collapsed on him leaving him injured. (Image generated using AI)

Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked authorities of Podar International School in Tathawade for alleged negligence due to which the school’s main gate collapsed on a security guard causing his death.

Police sub inspector Raju Pandhare lodged the first information report at Wakad police station against the school principal and administration, on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased security guard as Sanjay Nagnath Kamble,52, resident of Ashok Nagar in Tathawade.

As per a press release issued on Friday, Kamble was opening the main gate of school around 8.10 am on July 31 when it collapsed on him leaving him injured.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries on August 2. As per legal procedure, an accidental death report was lodged at Wakad police station and a probe was launched to confirm the cause behind the incident.