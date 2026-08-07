Gate collapses on guard, kills him: Principal of Podar International School, others booked

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Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked authorities of Podar International School in Tathawade for alleged negligence due to which the school’s main gate collapsed on a security guard causing his death.
Police sub inspector Raju Pandhare lodged the first information report at Wakad police station against the school principal and administration, on Thursday.
Police identified the deceased security guard as Sanjay Nagnath Kamble,52, resident of Ashok Nagar in Tathawade.
As per a press release issued on Friday, Kamble was opening the main gate of school around 8.10 am on July 31 when it collapsed on him leaving him injured.
He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries on August 2. As per legal procedure, an accidental death report was lodged at Wakad police station and a probe was launched to confirm the cause behind the incident.
Police checked CCTV footage of the incident along with the events that unfolded at the spot and medical reports of the victim.
A prima-facie investigation revealed the main gate of the school had not been installed properly, was not maintained nor were essential safety measures were taken, due to which it collapsed and caused the death of the security guard, police said.
As stated in the press release, the school principal and management were booked under Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS) section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence). Senior police inspector Vitthal Salunkhe was investigating the case.