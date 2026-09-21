Pune civic body plans Taljai Hill tunnel to link Sinhagad, Satara roads

According to the PMC administration, three road tunnels have been proposed through the city's hills. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

After initiating the process to develop a road tunnel through Vetal Hill connecting Kothrud to Pashan and Aundh, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now pushing for another tunnel through Taljai Hill to connect the Sinhagad Road area with Satara Road and reduce travel time for commuters.

“Considering the increasing traffic between Hingne Khurd on Sinhagad Road and Sahakarnagar on Satara Road, citizens are facing considerable inconvenience while commuting between the two locations,” Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said.

She said the civic body was planning to implement the long-pending proposal for a tunnel through Taljai Hill, connecting Hingne Khurd with Sahakarnagar.