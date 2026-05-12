PMC to identify & take over properties yet to be handed to civic body by developers

Pawaskar said engineers have been asked to identify such properties by May 15. (Image generated using AI)

With developers yet to hand over properties to the civic body under ‘accommodation reservation’ provision, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a drive to identify and take over such properties — residential or commercially developed structure.

The PMC gives permission for construction of new buildings by allowing additional FSI under ‘accommodation reservation’ and, in return, part of the developed property like flats, shops or office spaces in the building has to be handed over to the Pune civic body for free.

City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar said developers should have handed over these properties to the civic body for buildings given permission and completion certificate under ‘accommodation reservation’. “It is mandatory for developers. However, some properties that availed benefits of ‘accommodation reservation’ are yet to be handed to the civic body,” he said, adding that this was pointed out by elected representatives in various civic meetings.