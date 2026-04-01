PMC cracks down on unauthorised overhead cables amid safety concerns

The PMC has appointed a private agency to identify unauthorised overhead cables in the city and it is only after the identification that the cables will be cut.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 1, 2026 08:25 PM IST
PMC is removing all the illegal overhead internet cables on Satara road resulting the internet disruption on that area on Wednesday.PMC is removing all the illegal overhead internet cables on Satara road resulting the internet disruption on that area on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 01/04/2026, Pune)
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Concerned over the safety of citizens due to overhead cables of telecommunication companies across the city, the Pune civic body on Wednesday launched a drive to cut the unauthorised cables while insisting the owners to lay underground cables by paying relevant changes that would help increase the civic revenue.

“It was declared in the PMC budget that action will be taken against overhead cables, mainly guy-rope that is tensioned cable designed to add stability to a free standing structure like telephone or other cables. Overhead laying of cables is illegal and if they are laid underground then it will create revenue to cater to the increased demand for funds to carry out development of the city. There are around 3600 km of unauthorised overhead cable network across the city and if they are laid underground then that would bring in additional revenue for the civic body,” said Srinath Bhimale. chairperson of the standing committee.

Bhimale urged the PMC to start the action against unauthorised overhead cables from his electoral ward on Pune-Satara road. “The main reason for action against unauthorised overhead cables is not only to think of revenue collection but safety of citizens. There have been instances of overhead cables falling on pedestrians or two wheeler riders leading to accidents,” he said.

The PMC has appointed a private agency to identify unauthorised overhead cables in the city and it is only after the identification that the cables will be cut. “The action will be taken against telecommunication cables that are laid overhead,” said Bhimale.

He said the drive will continue and action will be taken across the city as per information available with the civic body. “I have written to the Police and PMC administration to take strict action against unauthorised cables. The present action of cutting the unauthorised overhead cables is a preliminary action and if the same is laid again then a police complaint will be registered against the one laying it,” said Bhimale.

Last month, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had urged the City Engineer department to prepare a comprehensive policy and standard operating procedure to regulate the overhead cables in the city citing safety hazards due to it., he also saud that the cluttering of overhead cables was disturbing the city skyline hampering its beauty.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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