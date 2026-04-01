PMC cracks down on unauthorised overhead cables amid safety concerns

PMC is removing all the illegal overhead internet cables on Satara road resulting the internet disruption on that area on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 01/04/2026, Pune)

Concerned over the safety of citizens due to overhead cables of telecommunication companies across the city, the Pune civic body on Wednesday launched a drive to cut the unauthorised cables while insisting the owners to lay underground cables by paying relevant changes that would help increase the civic revenue.

“It was declared in the PMC budget that action will be taken against overhead cables, mainly guy-rope that is tensioned cable designed to add stability to a free standing structure like telephone or other cables. Overhead laying of cables is illegal and if they are laid underground then it will create revenue to cater to the increased demand for funds to carry out development of the city. There are around 3600 km of unauthorised overhead cable network across the city and if they are laid underground then that would bring in additional revenue for the civic body,” said Srinath Bhimale. chairperson of the standing committee.