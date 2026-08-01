Man dies, wife and daughter critical after alleged suicide pact in Pimpri-Chinchwad

According to the police, the Pillai family hails from Kerala and was residing in an apartment at Karishma Glory in Morwadi area of Pimpri since 2023. (File Photo)

Three persons of a family, including a man, his wife and daughter, allegedly attempted to die by suicide at their residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The man, identified as Vinod Pillai (50) died in the incident. His wife Shailaja (45) and 19-year-old daughter Purnima, were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police recovered a suicide note and it was suspected that the family took the extreme step due to financial stress.

According to the police, the Pillai family hails from Kerala and was residing in an apartment at Karishma Glory in Morwadi area of Pimpri since 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Atole said, “A prima-facie investigation has revealed deceased Vinod worked at a private company, but was currently jobless. His wife Shailaja is a teacher at an international school, while their daughter is a college student.”