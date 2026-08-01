Man dies, wife and daughter critical after alleged suicide pact in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Police recovered a suicide note and it was suspected that the family took the extreme step due to financial stress.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneAug 1, 2026 10:32 PM IST
According to the police, the Pillai family hails from Kerala and was residing in an apartment at Karishma Glory in Morwadi area of Pimpri since 2023. (File Photo)According to the police, the Pillai family hails from Kerala and was residing in an apartment at Karishma Glory in Morwadi area of Pimpri since 2023. (File Photo)
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Three persons of a family, including a man, his wife and daughter, allegedly attempted to die by suicide at their residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The man, identified as Vinod Pillai (50) died in the incident. His wife Shailaja (45) and 19-year-old daughter Purnima, were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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Police recovered a suicide note and it was suspected that the family took the extreme step due to financial stress.

According to the police, the Pillai family hails from Kerala and was residing in an apartment at Karishma Glory in Morwadi area of Pimpri since 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Atole said, “A prima-facie investigation has revealed deceased Vinod worked at a private company, but was currently jobless. His wife Shailaja is a teacher at an international school, while their daughter is a college student.”

“The wife of the deceased did not report to the school today (Saturday) morning. So when her school colleagues tried to call her, there was no response. Further inquiry revealed that the family attempted suicide,” Atole said.

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After receiving information, a team from Sant Tukaram Nagar police station reached the spot investigation. Police found a suicide note at the spot. Cops took the three family members to YCM hospital, where Vinod was pronounced dead by the doctors. Police said the condition of his wife and daughter was critical.

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As per legal procedure, an accidental death report was lodged by the police and a probe was initiated to confirm the caused behind the suicide incident.

Senior police inspector Suhad Awhad said, “As mentioned in the suicide note, the family was under financial stress. Further investigation is on.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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