Driver who allegedly dumped accident victim’s body on roadside arrested within 48 hours

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The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a four-wheeler driver who allegedly dumped a 35-year-old accident victim’s dead body on the roadside instead of taking him to a hospital.
The accused has been identified as Mehboob Lakeeb Mohammad Shaikh (40), a resident of Parner in Ahilyanagar district.
Police said that around 10 am on June 4, a speeding four-wheeler knocked down a pedestrian, Manojkumar Ramji Vishwakarma (35), at Khalumbre on the Chakan–Talegaon road.
The probe revealed that Vishwakarma, a resident of Khalumbre, was crossing the road when a Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up collided with him. Police said Mehboob Shaikh kept Vishwakarma’s body in the vehicle. Then, instead of taking him to a hospital, he allegedly dumped Vishwakarma’s body on the roadside in the Shirur area.
A First Information Report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the North Mhalunge police station under Sections 281, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with rash driving and endangering human life, along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, on the night of June 4. After the recovery of Vishwakarma’s dead body, a police team checked footage captured by several CCTV cameras near the accident spot and other locations and got clues about the accused driver, Mehboob Shaikh.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Shweta Khedkar said Shaikh was arrested within 48 hours of the incident. He was produced before a court on Saturday. The court remanded him to police custody till June 9 for further investigation. Police said BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was invoked against the accused.