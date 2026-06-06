Driver who allegedly dumped accident victim’s body on roadside arrested within 48 hours

Police said that around 10 am on June 4, a speeding four-wheeler knocked down a pedestrian, Manojkumar Ramji Vishwakarma (35), at Khalumbre on the Chakan–Talegaon road. (File Photo)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a four-wheeler driver who allegedly dumped a 35-year-old accident victim’s dead body on the roadside instead of taking him to a hospital.

The accused has been identified as Mehboob Lakeeb Mohammad Shaikh (40), a resident of Parner in Ahilyanagar district.

Police said that around 10 am on June 4, a speeding four-wheeler knocked down a pedestrian, Manojkumar Ramji Vishwakarma (35), at Khalumbre on the Chakan–Talegaon road.

The probe revealed that Vishwakarma, a resident of Khalumbre, was crossing the road when a Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up collided with him. Police said Mehboob Shaikh kept Vishwakarma’s body in the vehicle. Then, instead of taking him to a hospital, he allegedly dumped Vishwakarma’s body on the roadside in the Shirur area.