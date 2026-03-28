PCMC chief warns of strict action against developers failing to provide water as per affidavits

He also issued a clear warning that the civic body will take stringent legal action if developers neglect this duty or unfairly shift the financial burden of water supply onto housing societies. (File Photo)

Developers operating with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits who submitted written affidavits (undertakings) to provide water supply before handing over possession to flat owners must fulfill this responsibility strictly, said PCMC commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi on Saturday.

He also issued a clear warning that the civic body will take stringent legal action if developers neglect this duty or unfairly shift the financial burden of water supply onto housing societies.

Suryavanshi was speaking at a recent meeting of the committee established regarding water supply, in accordance with a Bombay High Court’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) order dated April 10, 2023. The meeting was chaired by Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.