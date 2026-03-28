PCMC chief warns of strict action against developers failing to provide water as per affidavits

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Developers operating with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits who submitted written affidavits (undertakings) to provide water supply before handing over possession to flat owners must fulfill this responsibility strictly, said PCMC commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi on Saturday.
He also issued a clear warning that the civic body will take stringent legal action if developers neglect this duty or unfairly shift the financial burden of water supply onto housing societies.
Suryavanshi was speaking at a recent meeting of the committee established regarding water supply, in accordance with a Bombay High Court’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) order dated April 10, 2023. The meeting was chaired by Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.
“If citizens in housing societies within PCMC limits face water supply issues, they should register a complaint with the Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department. Action will be taken as per rules to protect citizens’ interests and ensure transparency and accountability. Until the Bhama-Askhed scheme is fully operational, the responsibility for providing water remains solely with the respective developers,” the PCMC chief said.
Review of water scarcity: A detailed review was conducted regarding the water shortage issues faced by various housing societies in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune.
Infrastructure status: It was noted that 100% water supply to all areas is currently not possible as works on major projects, including the Bhama-Askhed and Andra water supply schemes, are still incomplete.
Legal accountability: Pulkundwar stated that written undertakings given by developers to provide water at their own cost until municipal supply is available must be strictly enforced. Corporations must initiate legal proceedings where developers evade this responsibility or charge societies for it.
The meeting discussed publishing all approved no objection certificates and developer affidavits on the Municipal Corporation’s website. This will allow citizens to transparently verify if their society is included in a specific water scheme.