Pune’s Passport Seva Kendra in Mundhwa to shift to Pashan from March 30

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Pune’s Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), currently housed on Ghorpadi-Mundhwa Road, is set to move to a new address on Baner-Pashan Link Road from March 30, a shift that authorities say will improve service delivery but one that has already stirred unease among applicants from the city’s eastern neighbourhoods.
The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Pune, confirmed the relocation on Monday. The new facility will be located at Mont Claire Building, Survey No. 134/1, Part MP-1, Commercial First Floor, Office Nos. 101 and 102, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Pashan, Pune – 411021.
Applicants who already hold appointments at the Mundhwa centre on or after March 30 need not rebook; they are expected to report at the new Pashan premises on the date and time already specified in their application receipt. “If any applicant faces difficulty during the transition period, an additional rescheduling opportunity will be provided,” an RPO official said.
The move is being driven by both capacity and administrative logic. Officials say the new premises offer a larger space and better infrastructure to handle the growing demand for passport services in Pune and the surrounding districts. Situating the PSK closer to the RPO, they add, is also expected to improve operational coordination and efficiency.
However, the decision has drawn mixed reactions across the city. Residents of eastern Pune, including those from NIBM, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Yerawada, and Wagholi, have raised concerns about the added travel burden the western shift may impose on them. For applicants from these localities, Baner-Pashan represents a considerably longer commute compared to the Mundhwa location. Residents in western Pune, by contrast, have welcomed the development. “The new centre will be far more accessible to us,” said Rahul Jadhav, a resident of Wakad.