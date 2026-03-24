Pune’s Passport Seva Kendra in Mundhwa to shift to Pashan from March 30

Applicants who already hold appointments at the Mundhwa centre on or after March 30 need not rebook; they are expected to report at the new Pashan premises on the date and time already specified in their application receipt. (File Photo)

Pune’s Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), currently housed on Ghorpadi-Mundhwa Road, is set to move to a new address on Baner-Pashan Link Road from March 30, a shift that authorities say will improve service delivery but one that has already stirred unease among applicants from the city’s eastern neighbourhoods.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Pune, confirmed the relocation on Monday. The new facility will be located at Mont Claire Building, Survey No. 134/1, Part MP-1, Commercial First Floor, Office Nos. 101 and 102, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Pashan, Pune – 411021.

Applicants who already hold appointments at the Mundhwa centre on or after March 30 need not rebook; they are expected to report at the new Pashan premises on the date and time already specified in their application receipt. “If any applicant faces difficulty during the transition period, an additional rescheduling opportunity will be provided,” an RPO official said.