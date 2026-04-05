Parents booked for getting 16-year-girl old married in Pune

According to the FIR, they confirmed that the girl was a minor. Inquiry also revealed that the girl's family got her married to a 28-year-old man at Barshi in December. (File Photo)

The parents of a 16-year-girl were booked for allegedly getting her married to a 28-year-old man in Pune on April 3.

Assistant child marriage prevention officer Swati Pathade lodged the FIR in this case at the Bibvewadi police station.

Pune district child protection officer Mangesh Jadhav said that information on the child helpline control room number 1098 in April that a minor girl, residing in Upper Indira Nagar in Bibvewadi, got married to a man in Solapur on December 5, 2025.

Rohini Dhawale, District Women and Child Development Officer and Sudhir Dhakane, Child Development Project Officer initiated an inquiry to confirm the information.

As stated in the FIR, Swati Pathade, along with Surekha Kamble of CCTD organisation, Monika Jadhav of Child Helpline and Anganwadi sevika Lakshmi Mahale reached the girl’s house in Bibvewadi on April 3 for verification.