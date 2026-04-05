Parents booked for getting 16-year-girl old married in Pune

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The parents of a 16-year-girl were booked for allegedly getting her married to a 28-year-old man in Pune on April 3.
Assistant child marriage prevention officer Swati Pathade lodged the FIR in this case at the Bibvewadi police station.
Pune district child protection officer Mangesh Jadhav said that information on the child helpline control room number 1098 in April that a minor girl, residing in Upper Indira Nagar in Bibvewadi, got married to a man in Solapur on December 5, 2025.
Rohini Dhawale, District Women and Child Development Officer and Sudhir Dhakane, Child Development Project Officer initiated an inquiry to confirm the information.
As stated in the FIR, Swati Pathade, along with Surekha Kamble of CCTD organisation, Monika Jadhav of Child Helpline and Anganwadi sevika Lakshmi Mahale reached the girl’s house in Bibvewadi on April 3 for verification.
According to the FIR, they confirmed that the girl was a minor. Inquiry also revealed that the girl’s family got her married to a 28-year-old man at Barshi in December. The girl was also found to be wearing a “Mangalsutra (wedding necklace)”, the FIR stated.
An FIR was then lodged against the parents of the girl, the man to whom she was married and his parents, under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
“As, the child marriage allegedly took place in Solapur, the FIR would be transferred to the Solapur police for further investigation. Child marriage is a crime. We appeal the people to share information about child marriage incidents on 1098 helpline,” said Jadhav.