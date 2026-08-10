Families of Moshi tragedy victims to get Rs 40 lakh from Antony Lara

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The Antony Lara Renewables Company will provide a total financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the families of the employees who lost their lives in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy.
In addition, the company has agreed to provide medical insurance for the families, take responsibility for the complete educational expenses of their children, and offer employment to one member of each family, the PCMC administration said today.
Currently, the families have received a total of Rs 20 lakh in assistance—10 lakh rupees each from the municipal corporation and Rs 10 lakh each from the company.
The remaining financial assistance of 20 lakh rupees will also be disbursed by the company in the coming few days, civic officials said.
On July 8, the waste to energy run by the company inside PCMC’s garbage depot at Moshi had collapsed, killing 9 contract employees.
Ruling Party Leader in PCMC Prashant Shitole said, “Our effort is not to stop at just financial assistance, but to ensure all necessary cooperation for their future security through their children’s education, health, and employment.”
At a press conference, Shitole provided detailed information regarding the demands of the deceased employees’ families, the assistance received by them so far, and the required future assistance.
Shitole said that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each has been given to the families of the deceased employees on behalf of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.
“Out of these, the families of two deceased employees have not yet received this assistance due to the non-fulfillment of necessary documents,” he said.
Shitole said that immediate action is being taken under the initiative of Mayor Ravi Landge, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi, Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barane, and all public representatives to ensure that the families of the deceased employees receive the necessary assistance.
” In this regard, a meeting was held with the families of the deceased employees to understand their demands and difficulties. Discussing the demands of the families and with their mutual consent, it has been agreed by Antony Lara Renewables Company to provide a total financial assistance of 40 lakh rupees to the family of each deceased employee,” he said.
Furthermore, the company has agreed to provide medical insurance to the families of the deceased employees, take responsibility for the entire education of their children, and provide employment to one family member, he said.
As per the demand made by the families of the deceased employees, efforts are underway by the Municipal Corporation administration to provide permanent jobs in municipal service as well as housing facilities through the ‘Garkul’ scheme. In addition, financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees each will also be provided to the families of the deceased employees by the Government of Maharashtra, he said.
“Relatives of the deceased employees are like family to us. We stand firmly behind them in this difficult time. As the municipal administration and public representatives, we are committed to making necessary assistance available for whatever needs they may have in the future. Similarly, company officials have assured that the company will also provide necessary cooperation to the families of the deceased employees in the future,” Shitole said.
The press conference was attended by Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barane, Law Committee Chairman Sujata Borate, Ward President Nikhil Borhade, Corporator Sachin Tapkir, Corporators Sarika Gaikwad and Ravindra Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner Tanaji Narale, Public Relations Officer Prafulla Puranik, along with the families of the deceased employees, and officials and employees of Antony Lara Renewables Company.