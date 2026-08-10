Families of Moshi tragedy victims to get Rs 40 lakh from Antony Lara

Personnel from multiple rescue agencies carry out search and rescue operations at the Waste-to-Energy plant in Moshi (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The Antony Lara Renewables Company will provide a total financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the families of the employees who lost their lives in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy.

In addition, the company has agreed to provide medical insurance for the families, take responsibility for the complete educational expenses of their children, and offer employment to one member of each family, the PCMC administration said today.

Currently, the families have received a total of Rs 20 lakh in assistance—10 lakh rupees each from the municipal corporation and Rs 10 lakh each from the company.

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The remaining financial assistance of 20 lakh rupees will also be disbursed by the company in the coming few days, civic officials said.