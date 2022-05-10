scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
On Twitter live, Pune police commissioner answers queries on safety, drugs, traffic rules

The police said over 250 people asked questions to the commissioner during the live session on Monday and Gupta replied to over 35 of them.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 10, 2022 3:55:29 pm
Gupta shared details of the Buddy Cop plan which was recently relaunched by Pune police.

Right from sharing details on setting up anti-ragging committees to reminding a man to listen to his wife, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta answered several questions posed by citizens in a Twitter live chat on Monday.

The police said over 250 people asked direct questions to the commissioner during the live session and Gupta replied to over 35 of the queries which were largely representative in nature.

Raising concern over the safety of female students and working women, a Twitter user asked in Marathi, “What provisions have been made by the police for the safety of girl students in schools and colleges, and working women, especially those coming from outside Pune?” To this, Gupta replied, “Anti-ragging committees have been established at the college level. An elaborate plan for patrolling areas around schools and colleges has been put in place. The 1090 helpline is active for issues related to women’s safety.”

Another Twitter user asked, “Sir, we are based out of Mumbai and plan to relocate. I am thinking of Bangalore but my wife prefers Pune. What do you suggest?” To which Gupta quipped, “Both are lovely cities, but the rule book says ‘Always listen to your wife!’ Everyone including me does the same.”

Yet another citizen wanted to know about the security measures in place for office-goers who need to commute back home late at night. Replying to this, Gupta shared details of the Buddy Cop plan which was recently relaunched by Pune police.

“Dear sir, marijuana is legal in many parts of the world. Few doctors also recommend it is healthier than cigarettes. Can we be assured of no action if it is consumed privately,” was the question posed by one user. The commissioner replied, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Likewise when in Pune, you have to respect and follow the laws. Consuming marijuana is prohibited in India.”

Tweeting a popular image of Sanjay Dutt from Munnabhai MBBS, a user asked, “Agar galti se signal toot gaya, toh traffic constable ka bike ki chaabi nikalna zaroori hai kya?”. (If one violates a traffic signal by mistake, why does a traffic cop always have to take the vehicle key?”) To which Gupta replied, “Hamesha galti se signal todna zaroori hai kya?” (Why does one always have to violate a traffic signal by mistake?)

Since last year, the Pune police have been running Twitter campaigns dedicated to a range of subjects. While some use memes, hashtags and trending topics to create awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour, others are dedicated to capturing lighter and candid moments faced by the police.

Some campaigns introduce people to various aspects of policing like police transport, communication, beat marshals, dog squad, quick response teams (QRTs), registration of FIRs, anti-eve teasing squad, etc. Still other campaigns are dedicated to safety and security issues like cyber crime, crimes against women, children and the elderly, and the menace of narcotic drugs.

