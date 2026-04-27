From Bastar to Pune: How ‘viral’ song ‘glorifying’ Maoist leader Hidma sparked controversy

In the recent past, two incidents where a song, titled O Re Bandook Wale — which allegedly glorifies top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed by the police in Andhra Pradesh in November last year — has stirred controversy.

On April 15, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against students for dancing to the song during a cultural event at a government run boys’ hostel in Pune city.

On February 10, a large group was seen dancing to the same song at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on the occasion of Bhumkal Divas, which marks the historic tribal uprising of 1910 against British rule.

Video grab of dance. (Special Arrangement) Video grab of dance. (Special Arrangement)

Shalab Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jagdalpur said, “We summoned several people. No FIR was lodged, but preventive action was taken against those who circulated links of the objectionable song praising Hidma on social media. We do not know the source of this song yet.”

When The Indian Express visited Hidma’s native place of Puvarti, a remote village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, people said they are aware of the song and that it has gained popularity.

Madvi relative, Madkam Hidma said, “We know the song, but do not think any local tribal people composed it.”

Old village information plaque in Puvarti. (Express Photo) Old village information plaque in Puvarti. (Express Photo)

“The song (has gone) viral for the last few months. We do not think much about it. We have our work to do and hope to see development in our region. Construction of the road connecting our village is underway…,” said Puvarti resident Deva Madavi.

A villager also said, “There are people who believe Hidma was wrongly projected as a dreaded killer, whereas it was Papa Rao (top ranking Maoist who surrendered last month), who actually left the region terrified by harassing and murdering several innocents. Some locals may listen to the song about Hidma, but not to support the Naxal movement. The song became popular because of its rhythm.”

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Dr Saiyad Farook Ali, a well-known anti-Naxal activist from Sukma, issued a statement to ban the song after he noticed people dancing to it in Jagdalpur.

“Hidma was a Maoist leader who masterminded multiple attacks causing the deaths of several police personnel and civilians. So I asked the government to take legal action against anybody organising public programmes or dances and songs in support of Hidma. But then I received a huge number of negative responses over social media from different parts of the country. There are some elements who want to show Hidma as a messiah of tribals and are even comparing him with freedom fighter Birsa Munda,” Ali said.

Kiran Chavan, SP, Sukma, said, “Attempts are underway to identify the people who created the song on Hidma and first posted it on the internet.”

Police suspect the song is composed by persons from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. One of the YouTube links, where the song is visible, credits “Kaala Tv”, with a notice that it attempts to present the struggle of tribals against injustice, but “does not aim to support or encourage any ideology”.

In Pune, during a cultural gathering on April 11 held at the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi to mark the 135th Ambedkar Jayanti, a group of nine students danced to the song that allegedly glorified Hidma.

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A video of the event went viral and an offence was lodged against two students — who were natives of Gadchiroli district pursuing BBA at a college in Pune city — and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 197 (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 351 (1) (statements causing public mischief causing disregard to any soldier), 3 (5) (constructive liability for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

The students told the police and media persons that they were not aware Hidma was a Naxal leader and had chosen the song only because it was “famous in Vidarbha region” and has “nice beats”.

However, the FIR alleged that the two accused students and others had allegedly in an attempt to hamper “the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, presented misleading content and danced to a song based on “dangerous Naxalite Hidma, during a cultural event at the hostel”.

Police have not arrested the students. An investigation of the case was handed over to the crime branch of Pune police. A senior crime branch officer said, “We are probing the YouTube links displaying the song… but have not reached any conclusion. Statements of the accused students have been recorded. Further investigation is on.”

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad staged a protest against the Pune police saying it was malicious to file an FIR against tribal students just for dancing to a song that was not banned and was easily available on the internet.

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A police officer said, “At the cultural event in Pune, the background was ‘Save Trees’, but the students danced to a song about Maoist Hidma, commander of Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the banned CPI-Maoist. In November last year, a few days after Hidma was killed, some young activists raised slogans in his favour during a protest against air pollution at the India Gate in Delhi. It is suspicious and unacceptable that a Maoist leader is being lauded while raising concerns on issues of pollution and environment.”