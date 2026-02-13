‘No water in summer, floods in monsoon’: Why MP Medha Kulkarni wants to use MPLAD funds for rainwater harvesting in Pune

The Rajya Sabha MP said that it was not possible for housing complexes in densely populated areas to construct big tanks for rainwater storage due to space constraints, high construction costs, lack of proper technology and technical guidance. (Express File Photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Friday urged the use of Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for rainwater harvesting projects in Pune, raising concern that rampant concretisation in the city was depleting groundwater and worsening water scarcity.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Kulkarni said that Pune’s neglect of rainwater harvesting has become a serious concern, affecting not only the environment but also water security, flood control, and the climate.

“A city like Pune, which receives sufficient rainfall, has to face water scarcity in summer and flooding in the monsoon. The main reason behind it is that rainwater harvesting is not done scientifically, and water conservation is not done properly, which is impacting the groundwater table,” she said.