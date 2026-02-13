‘No water in summer, floods in monsoon’: Why MP Medha Kulkarni wants to use MPLAD funds for rainwater harvesting in Pune

If there is no proper system to store rainwater and refill groundwater, Pune will face a severe water crisis in the next few years, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni warned.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneFeb 13, 2026 05:26 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha MP said that it was not possible for housing complexes in densely populated areas to construct big tanks for rainwater storage due to space constraints, high construction costs, lack of proper technology and technical guidance.The Rajya Sabha MP said that it was not possible for housing complexes in densely populated areas to construct big tanks for rainwater storage due to space constraints, high construction costs, lack of proper technology and technical guidance. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Friday urged the use of Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for rainwater harvesting projects in Pune, raising concern that rampant concretisation in the city was depleting groundwater and worsening water scarcity.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Kulkarni said that Pune’s neglect of rainwater harvesting has become a serious concern, affecting not only the environment but also water security, flood control, and the climate.

“A city like Pune, which receives sufficient rainfall, has to face water scarcity in summer and flooding in the monsoon. The main reason behind it is that rainwater harvesting is not done scientifically, and water conservation is not done properly, which is impacting the groundwater table,” she said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that it was not possible for housing complexes in densely populated areas to construct big tanks for rainwater storage due to space constraints, high construction costs, lack of proper technology and technical guidance.

Also Read | Delhi Confidential: Sonia Support

It has also been observed that in many places, rainwater harvesting is not done as per standard norms, due to which the groundwater gets polluted, she said. Without proper filtration and regular maintenance, the stored water is not proper for domestic use and is not effective in increasing the groundwater level, she added.

“Uncontrolled urbanisation and rapid concretisation in Pune are closing natural water streams and open spaces. This has led to a decrease in the percolation of water, and because of that, during heavy rainfall, water mostly flows through nallahs and rivers, which leads to flooding in the city…groundwater level does not see any change,” said Kulkarni.

The rain pattern is also changing due to climate change, as now there is heavy rainfall in a short span, instead of the low rainfall for long, she said. “In the current situation, if there is no proper system for storage of rainwater and refilling the groundwater, a city like Pune will face a severe water crisis in the next few years,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

“It is my demand that the MPLAD funds be allowed to be spent for rainwater harvesting and storage in tanks in cooperative housing societies. This will ensure direct benefit to the middle class and encourage water conservation at the community level,” said Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said there should be financial incentives such as rebates in property tax and discounts in water tax for housing societies that install technically sound rainwater harvesting systems, saying such measures would encourage people to adopt water conservation.

She also demanded that rainwater harvesting and water conservation be made mandatory for all new commercial or big residential projects. “There should not be mere compulsion but a permanent system for its digital tracking, physical verification and timely audit of rainwater harvesting projects. The builder who does not follow should be punished by registering an offence and penalised for not starting appropriate rainwater harvesting projects,” she said, adding that effective water conservation would ease the water crisis, aid flood control, save power, and help climate balance.

The BJP MP said that she was hopeful that the Centre would take the issue seriously and push for rainwater harvesting and water conservation in all major cities, including Pune.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Rajpal Yadav with wife Radha Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's second wife Radha opened up on Bollywood support for actor; he once called her his 'backbone'
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
As much as the victory is a timely fillip for Zimbabwean cricket it holds the mirror to Australia cricket’s peculiar relationship with the shortest format. (AP Photo)
Quick Comment: Not just 'one bad day', Australia haven't really warmed up to T20 cricket
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
What women want to see more of in romance
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
Victoria Espinel
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Advertisement
Must Read
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
Quick Comment: Not just 'one bad day', Australia haven't really warmed up to T20 cricket
As much as the victory is a timely fillip for Zimbabwean cricket it holds the mirror to Australia cricket’s peculiar relationship with the shortest format. (AP Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
What women want to see more of in romance
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement