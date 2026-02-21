New divider cuts every 2–2.5 km planned for Bhor Ghat stretch of Pune–Mumbai Expressway for emergency diversion

The highway traffic police have proposed creating new median openings at intervals of every 2 to 2.5 km after traffic congestion gas-tanker accident at the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. (PTI Photo)

The highway traffic police have sent a proposal to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) seeking additional median openings, widening of existing ones, and the creation of an in-house dedicated team of hazardous material experts. The proposal comes weeks after a gas tanker accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway led to traffic disruption for over 32 hours, exposing gaps in emergency handling on one of the state’s busiest highways.

The accident, which occurred on February 3, left thousands of commuters stranded for more than 32 hours, with emergency responders scrambling for outside technical assistance to manage the flammable gas, leading to delays. A gas tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned in the Bhor Ghat section of the expressway, forcing authorities to shut the stretch entirely for some time. Given the dangerous nature of the gas, even partial movement on one carriageway was ruled out. The situation was aggravated by the limited number of divider cuts and their narrow width along the 14-km ghat stretch, making quick diversion of vehicles difficult.