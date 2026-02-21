New divider cuts every 2–2.5 km planned for Bhor Ghat stretch of Pune–Mumbai Expressway for emergency diversion

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The highway traffic police have sent a proposal to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) seeking additional median openings, widening of existing ones, and the creation of an in-house dedicated team of hazardous material experts. The proposal comes weeks after a gas tanker accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway led to traffic disruption for over 32 hours, exposing gaps in emergency handling on one of the state’s busiest highways.
The accident, which occurred on February 3, left thousands of commuters stranded for more than 32 hours, with emergency responders scrambling for outside technical assistance to manage the flammable gas, leading to delays. A gas tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned in the Bhor Ghat section of the expressway, forcing authorities to shut the stretch entirely for some time. Given the dangerous nature of the gas, even partial movement on one carriageway was ruled out. The situation was aggravated by the limited number of divider cuts and their narrow width along the 14-km ghat stretch, making quick diversion of vehicles difficult.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Tanaji Chikhale, Superintendent of Police, Highway Traffic, Raigad, said, “The existing infrastructure in the ghat section wasn’t built with emergencies in mind. The ghat stretch, which is 14 km long, currently has five divider cuts. Only two of them are reasonably wide and usable, allowing two vehicles to pass at a time. The remaining three are so narrow that only one vehicle can pass, which again creates bottlenecks.”
The highway traffic police have proposed creating new median openings at intervals of every 2 to 2.5 km. These would remain closed with barricades under normal conditions to prevent unauthorised access but could be opened swiftly during emergencies. Chikhale added that existing openings would be painted in a distinct colour to aid quick identification and faster clearance by cranes during emergencies.
Beyond infrastructure, the police have flagged a key operational gap — the absence of a dedicated technical expert team with MSRDC and road developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited to advise on accidents involving hazardous materials.
“When gases or other hazardous materials are involved in the accidents, traffic cannot be allowed to move at all, and it’s a complete gridlock. In such cases, a permanent technical expert team will be able to provide quick solutions,” Chikhale said, noting that during the February 3 accident, the delayed arrival of outside experts cost the response team valuable time.
“Even after the missing link becomes operational, those travelling to and from Lonavala will definitely use the existing Bhor Ghat section. So passenger traffic will be present, having an expert team readily available with MSRDC is necessary for a quick response to accidents,” he added.
“The proposal was submitted to MSRDC on Wednesday. We are following up on the demands, and expecting that it may get a go-ahead in a week. The implementation will follow once approval is granted,” Chikhale said.
