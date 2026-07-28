Proposed rule for Everest expeditions may raise costs, but also the bar

Nepal’s proposed eligibility criteria for Everest climbing permits is likely to increase the cost of the expedition for aspiring mountaineers preparing for the world’s highest peak. As per the draft bill, Everest aspirants would have to first summit a 7,000-metre peak in Nepal before applying for a permit.

For Indian climbers, these proposed regulations will increase the overall cost of attempting Everest. Since the qualifying 7,000-meter peak must be climbed in Nepal, climbers will have to undertake an additional expedition before applying for an Everest permit. “This is likely to increase the total cost by approximately Rs 5–6 lakh, making an Everest expedition significantly more expensive,” Umesh Zirpe, Pune based veteran mountaineer, said.

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He also questioned the eligibility criteria. “It is difficult to understand why climbers who have already successfully climbed a 7,000-metre or higher peak outside would not be considered eligible,” Zirpe told The Indian Express. “Valuable high-altitude mountaineering experience should be recognised regardless of where it was gained. However on a positive note, Zirpe explained that this condition may discourage inexperienced climbers from attempting Everest, leading to a better-prepared pool of mountaineers.”

When contacted in Nepal, Rishi Bhandari, General Secretary of Expedition Operators Association who has managed treks, peak-climbing and several 8000-meter peak expeditions said that there were 52 such operators in Nepal who effectively guided climbers to the much sought after peak. “This year we had as many as 470 climbers as against 404 last year.

This is a good move towards better-prepared expeditions and reducing accidents. It was unfortunate that there were three deaths this year and guides worked hard to save them,” Bhandari, who is also the Managing Director of Satori Adventures said. According to Angbabu Sherpa, who has his own Peak Promotion mountaineering agency, said that there are risks of climbing Everest.

“For a batch of say 10 climbers we ensure that ten Sherpas accompany them. The Sherpas are certified local guides and climbers cannot afford to have a casual approach as strict preparation is required,” he added.

Zirpe also pointed out that simply summiting a 7,000-meter peak does not necessarily mean that a climber has acquired the experience, judgment or technical competence required for a safe Everest ascent. “Greater emphasis should be placed on mountaineering skills, technical training, self-sufficiency at high altitude and prior experience in challenging alpine conditions, rather than relying solely on the altitude of a previous climb,” he added.

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Senior member of the Pune based Giripremi mountaineering club and leader of 8 successful 8000er expeditions said their club has produced 18 Mount Everest summiteers. “For anyone aspiring to climb Mount Everest, completing basic and advanced mountaineering training is highly desirable,” he said.

Increasing overcrowding

Today, the greatest challenge on Everest is no longer just the mountain or the weather. An even bigger danger is the increasing overcrowding. Traffic jams near the final section of the climb have become a serious concern. Climbers are often forced to wait for hours in the Death Zone under extremely hostile conditions and unfortunately, several fatalities have occurred because of these delays.

To enhance safety, greater emphasis should be placed on technical skills, self-reliance, sound judgment, and comprehensive mountaineering experience, along with broader measures such as limiting the number of permits, rather than relying solely on prior altitude experience, mountaineers said.