NCPs unite in property tax relief bid in Pune

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For the around three lakh properties in the 32 merged villages under the Pune civic body, both NCP and NCP(SP) have submitted a proposal to the civic Standing Committee to resolve a property tax collection issue by reducing the rates by 35 percent and cancelling penalties on dues.
“The properties in the villages should be taxed by reducing the rate fixed by the municipality by 35 percent. It has also been demanded that properties registered with the Gram Panchayat till that period be taxed at a flat rate, considering the date of inclusion of the villages as the cut-off date,” said Leader of Opposition Nilesh Nikam of NCP and NCP(SP) leader Kaka Chavan.
Political parties claimed that ending property tax dues from these villages should be cancelled and there should be no financial burden on the owners.
Increased property tax collection in the 32 villages has been pending for a long time and the government has suspended the recovery of arrears, they said adding, “Even after two years, no solution has been found on implementing the state government’s decision legally and the civic body is collecting taxes from them. If they do not pay, the arrears will continue to increase. The villagers are also frustrated as the civic body is not taking any decisions despite the government’s orders.”
According to a proposal, it has been recommended that tax rates be reduced by 35 percent by making separate divisions for the included villages. Open plots, mobile towers and IT properties should be excluded from the exemption.
The proposal has a provision to consider only 15 percent of the built-up area as carpet area for property taxation. It has also been suggested that the rates should be fixed once for residential and non-residential properties without Gram Panchayat records, on the basis of light bills, shop acts or other government evidence.