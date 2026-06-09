NCPs unite in property tax relief bid in Pune

Political parties claimed that ending property tax dues from these villages should be cancelled and there should be no financial burden on the owners. (File)

For the around three lakh properties in the 32 merged villages under the Pune civic body, both NCP and NCP(SP) have submitted a proposal to the civic Standing Committee to resolve a property tax collection issue by reducing the rates by 35 percent and cancelling penalties on dues.

“The properties in the villages should be taxed by reducing the rate fixed by the municipality by 35 percent. It has also been demanded that properties registered with the Gram Panchayat till that period be taxed at a flat rate, considering the date of inclusion of the villages as the cut-off date,” said Leader of Opposition Nilesh Nikam of NCP and NCP(SP) leader Kaka Chavan.