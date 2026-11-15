No discussions regarding merger—neither formal nor informal: NCP

Scotching speculations, the NCP has denied that any discussions with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are underway.

“For the past week, news regarding the merger of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been circulated citing so-called sources. However, no discussions regarding a merger are underway—neither formal nor informal..! Neither from our side… nor from their side..! We have clarified this repeatedly,” NCP national chief spokesperson Umesh Patil said in a statement.

Patil said people should at least now stop trusting so-called ‘sources’ who use the media to create false narratives and set their own political agendas.

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“Sunetra Pawar is the national president of the NCP, Deputy Chief Minister of the state, and Guardian Minister of Pune district. When she is in Pune, it is entirely natural for party MLAs, office-bearers, corporators, and workers to go meet her,” he said.