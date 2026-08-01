Nashik ‘first district’ in country to hand over digital 7E, 12E extracts to FRA beneficiaries: Collector

Under the new framework, form 7-E guarantees inheritable, non-transferable primary occupant status over allocated forest land, protecting tribal families from land alienation while granting them full parity in government databases, the collector said. (Express Photo - Representational)

Nashik on Saturday became what officials described as the “first district” in the country to start empowering beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, by handing over Maharashtra’s newly instituted digital village form 7E (7E extract) and village form 12-E.

On the occasion of Revenue Day, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad ushered in the “groundbreaking era” for tribal empowerment by officially handing over the key documents, which will help tribals living in forest areas avail the benefit of various government schemes.

The ceremonial distribution took place in the presence of key administrative officials, including Kundan Hirey, the deputy collector.

“Today we have ushered in a groundbreaking era by formally rolling out a policy reform approved by the Government of Maharashtra to resolve decades of administrative exclusion experienced by forest dwellers… This is the first move by any district in the country,” the district officials said.