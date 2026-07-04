Pune court adjourns hearing in ‘Khashaba’ copyright dispute; writer cites teaser as evidence

At Ranjit Jadhav’s home, Olympic Niwas, are preserved the trophies and medals the wrestler won through his career. (Rxpress photo by Arul Horizon)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Days after the teaser of the upcoming Marathi film Khashaba was released on Thursday, the Pune Civil Court on Saturday adjourned to July 10 the hearing in a copyright dispute over the film. Writer Sanjay Dudhane has alleged that the film is based on his book, Olympicveer Khashaba Jadhav, without his permission.

The dispute stems from a copyright suit filed by Dudhane on October 10, 2024, against director Nagraj Manjule, producer Jyoti Deshpande, Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions. In his suit, Dudhane alleged that the film, based on the life of Khashaba Jadhav—who won India’s first individual Olympic medal with a bronze in freestyle wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics—uses material from his book without his consent. The plaint also referred to a video from the film’s first day of shooting, released on December 6, 2023. At the first hearing on October 16, 2024, the court declined Dudhane’s plea for ad-interim relief while issuing show-cause notices to the defendants.